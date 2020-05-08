Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Fort Smith gets more time to improve its sewer system

by Thomas Saccente | Today at 6:26 p.m. | Updated May 8, 2020 at 6:26 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption A section of 10 x 12 precast box culvert is visible at the site of the May Branch Drainage Project near the P Street Wastewater Treatment Plant in Fort Smith in this Oct. 4, 2013, file photo. ( Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / David Gottschalk)

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality have informed Fort Smith officials that the city has qualified for an additional five years to implement sewer improvements to fulfill the requirements of its consent decree.

The agencies have also agreed to provide additional flexibility with certain interim program deadlines that will allow the city the ability to stretch out expensive system improvements over the entire remaining program implementation schedule.

Fort Smith officials signed a consent decree in 2015 with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Justice Department and the state agreeing to make an estimated $480 million in repairs and upgrades to the city’s wastewater system over the course of 12 years to clear up chronic violations of the federal Clean Water Act.

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT