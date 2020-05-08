Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Man suspected in Minnesota killing arrested in West Memphis

by The Associated Press | Today at 7:55 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Police lights are shown in this file photo.

WEST MEMPHIS — A U.S. Marshals task force says a man has been arrested in West Memphis on a warrant related to a killing in Minnesota.

The Marshals Service's office in Tennessee said in a news release that Orlando Franklin was arrested at a West Memphis house on Wednesday. Franklin was wanted on a second-degree murder warrant stemming from an April 25 shooting death in St. Paul, Minn.

Franklin is being extradited to Minnesota to face charges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT