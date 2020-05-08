Man suspected in Minnesota killing arrested in West Memphis

Police lights are shown in this file photo.

WEST MEMPHIS — A U.S. Marshals task force says a man has been arrested in West Memphis on a warrant related to a killing in Minnesota.

The Marshals Service's office in Tennessee said in a news release that Orlando Franklin was arrested at a West Memphis house on Wednesday. Franklin was wanted on a second-degree murder warrant stemming from an April 25 shooting death in St. Paul, Minn.

Franklin is being extradited to Minnesota to face charges.