BASKETBALL

Alcorn hires ex-UAPB coach

Nathaniel Kilbert, who served as an assistant coach for Alcorn State from 1991-2001, was named the school's women's coach on Tuesday. Kilbert led Mississippi Valley State's women for 12 seasons and became the winningest coach in program history at the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff from 2012-19.

ETSU promotes Shay

East Tennessee State is promoting Jason Shay to fill the head coaching vacancy that arose when Steve Forbes (Southern Arkansas) left for Wake Forest. Shay was an assistant on Forbes' staff at ETSU the past five seasons. The Buccaneers went 130-43 during that time for the program's best record over a five-year stretch in school history. ETSU went 30-4 this year, set a single-season school record for victories and won the Southern Conference's regular-season and tournament titles.

FOOTBALL

Report: Wife threatens Thomas

The lawyer for the wife of Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas said she is being subjected to an "unfounded ongoing investigation" by Texas police after she allegedly pointed a loaded gun at her husband's head upon finding him in bed with another woman last month. According to a police affidavit, Nina Thomas tracked down her husband at a short-term rental home in Austin in the early morning hours of April 13 and found him and his brother, Seth, in bed with two women. The affidavit said Nina Thomas admitted to pointing the pistol at Earl Thomas' head "with the intent to scare him." She had taken the magazine out of the gun and disengaged the safety, but police noted "she was unaware the gun had a round in the chamber." Nina Thomas struck Earl Thomas repeatedly with her free hand before her husband eventually wrestled the 9mm Beretta from her grasp, the affidavit said. At that point, he told the woman with whom he was romantically linked to call the police. Nina Thomas was arrested on a felony charge of burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Jonathan D. "Jay" Goins, the lawyer for Nina Thomas, said she "was wrongfully arrested."

Sports on 05/08/2020