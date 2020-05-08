Sections
Roy Horn of Siegfried & Roy dies from coronavirus at 75

by The Associated Press | Today at 9:31 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Siegfried Fischbacher (left) and Roy Horn arrive at a party at Caesar's Palace hotel and casino in Las Vegas in this Feb. 20, 2008, file photo. Horn, one half of the longtime Las Vegas illusionist duo Siegfried & Roy, has died of complications from covid-19, according to a spokesman. He was 75. (AP / Isaac Brekken )

LAS VEGAS — Magician Roy Horn of the famed Las Vegas act Siegfried & Roy has died of complications from the coronavirus. He was 75.

Tawny Strelic said in a statement that Horn died Friday in a Las Vegas hospital. He was critically injured in 2003 by one of the act’s white tigers.

Siegfried & Roy were an institution in Las Vegas, where their magic and artistry consistently attracted sellout crowds. The pair performed six shows a week, 44 weeks per year.

Horn was attacked by a tiger during the duo’s act at the Mirage hotel-casino. He had severe neck injuries and later had a stroke. The attack ended the long-running production.

They returned to the stage in February 2009 for what was billed as their one and only comeback performance, to raise funds for a new rehabilitation center.

