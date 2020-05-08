Sections
Strong winds bring damage to west, southwest Arkansas, forecasters say

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 1:25 p.m.
Thunderstorms overnight in Arkansas brought strong winds that downed trees and power lines, mainly in western and southwestern areas, according to forecasters.

Thomas Jones, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in North Little Rock, said Sevier, Little River, and Miller counties were among those most affected by the storms.

Polk and Montgomery counties also suffered damage.

An awning over gas pumps in De Queen was removed and destroyed, according to reports made to the weather service, and a tree fell on a church in Pine Ridge.

Other trees and power lines were reported down across the region.

Jones said the strongest winds in the state, 60 or 70 miles per hour, may have come near the western Ouachita Mountains. The weather service did not receive many damage reports there, Jones said, most likely because it is rural and not very populated.

Thousands were without power due to the overnight storms, and as of 1:25 p.m., about 1,252 Entergy customers and several hundred SWEPCO customers remained without electricity, according to online outage maps.

