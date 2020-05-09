Federal disaster declaration approved after March 28 tornado in Jonesboro

Crews clear damage Monday, March 30, 2020, at The Mall at Turtle Creek in Jonesboro after the mall took a direct hit from the EF-3 tornado that hit Jonesboro March 28. See more photos at www.arkansasonline.com/331tornado/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

President Donald Trump has approved disaster relief for Arkansas relating to severe storms, straight-line winds and a tornado that damaged Craighead County and Jonesboro on March 28, according to a FEMA press release.

Federal funding will also be available to state, tribal and some local governments, as well as certain nonprofit organizations, on a cost-sharing basis, the release said.

All six members of the Arkansas delegation to Congress had sent a letter to the president in support of Gov. Asa Hutchinson's request for federal aid, according to a press release from the delegation.

U.S. Sens. John Boozman and Tom Cotton, as well as U.S. Reps. Rick Crawford, French Hill, Steve Womack and Bruce Westerman, all Republicans, commended the president for swift approval of the disaster declaration, the release said.

“We are pleased with this quick response from the administration which will provide financial assistance to speed up recovery efforts in the wake of the devastating tornado and severe storms that hit Craighead County,” members said in the release. “President Trump’s swift action to approve the state’s request for a disaster declaration is appreciated given the economic toll that the covid-19 pandemic has already taken on the state of Arkansas.”