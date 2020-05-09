State sports brief

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Rogers promoted at ASU
Arkansas State University promoted Destinee Rogers to associate head coach Friday.
Rogers had been with Arkansas State for one year after previously serving as the head coach at El Dorado High School for three years. At El Dorado, she went 52-28 and led the Lady Wildcats to the state semifinals in her first year.
Rogers played for the University of Central Arkansas, helping the Sugar Bears win the 2012 Southland Conference championship. After graduating, she served as a graduate assistant and three more as an assistant coach.
