Arkansas' tally of coronavirus cases tops 4,000

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes covid-19. ( NIAID-RML via AP )

The cumulative number of confirmed covid-19 cases in Arkansas surpassed 4,000 on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website tracking the pandemic.

The cumulative case count stands at 4,012, up 28 from the day before.

Between Saturday and Sunday, the Health Department's website recorded one additional death, raising the state's total known fatalities from covid-19 to 91.

Active cases in Arkansas, a category excluding infections where an individual has either recovered or died, numbered 809 as of Sunday, according to the department's website. That figure was down slightly from Saturday, when officials reported 837 active cases.

At his covid-19 briefing on Saturday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson noted that Arkansas' active cases have trended down since late April, when the state at one point recorded more than 1,400 active cases.