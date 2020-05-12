Comment sought on two changes

Members of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission heard the proposal of 100 regulations changes to wildlife and fishing codes at their April meeting.

This year's regulations package is expected to be voted on this month.

Many of the proposed changes would benefit Arkansas wildlife and Arkansas hunters, according to a press release from the agency. Game and Fish circulated a survey from March 26-April 15 to collect public feedback on the proposals and received more than 8,100 comments.

Nearly one-fourth of the proposed regulations changes would clarify or eliminate redundant or confusing language, according to the release. A second survey is now available to gather input on two of the four proposed regulations that saw changes during the April meeting.

They are:

• A proposed change to waterfowl hunting hours on wildlife management areas was amended to only apply at Dave Donaldson Black River and George H. Dunklin Jr. Bayou Meto wildlife management areas. It also was amended to require hunters to be off the water by noon during waterfowl season.

• A new category to those who qualify as a "resident" under Code 1.00 (definition of terms) was proposed. Nonresidents residing and working at least 60 consecutive days in Arkansas pursuant to a written commitment as full-time employees or volunteers of a nonprofit charitable organization (other than one established principally for the recreational benefit of its stockholders or members) that (a) is registered and in good standing with the Arkansas Secretary of State, and (b) has received a 501(c)(3) designation from the United States Internal Revenue Service.

Visit https://www.agfc.com/en/wildlife-management/scientific-reports/surveys/ to give additional comments on these proposed changes.

