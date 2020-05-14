Fort Smith venue's liquor license is pulled by state

FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2013, file photo, brewer Stefano Daneri holding up a beer at Good People Brewing in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Dave Martin, File)

The state of Arkansas has pulled the liquor license of a music venue in Fort Smith that planned to have a concert Friday night in violation of public health directives.

Agents from the Alcoholic Beverage Control Division went to TempleLive on Thursday morning to retrieve the permit, said Scott Hardin, a spokeman for the state agency.

ABC oversees more than 5,000 permits throughout the state.

“Each permit holder must operate within the guidelines and directives established by the Arkansas Department of Health,” said Hardin. “TempleLive is publicly announcing intentions to violate these standards, which will endanger public health and safety.

“As a result, ABC Director Doralee Chandler today issued an immediate permit suspension order to TempleLive. An ABC hearing has been set for June 3. Following the hearing, ABC will determine whether the permit will remain suspended.

“Should Temple Live provide public confirmation that the concert scheduled for May 15 will not proceed, the permit will be returned.”

TempleLive is planning a concert Friday night by Travis McCready, the frontman of Bishop Gunn, a blues-rock band from Natchez, Miss.

But the concert date is three days before Arkansas officially reopens large indoor venues since closing them in mid-March because of the pandemic.

Two national media outlets — The New York Times and Rolling Stone magazine — say McCready’s solo performance at TempleLive will be the first large concert in the U.S. since the pandemic began.

TempleLive is limiting attendance to 229 in the 1,100-seat former Masonic Temple. Tickets are $20 each. All but 50 seats had been sold as of Wednesday afternoon, according to a Ticketmaster website.