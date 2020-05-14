Farmington hires new fire chief

FARMINGTON -- William "Bill" Hellard of Prairie Grove, a paramedic captain with Rogers Fire Department, has accepted an offer to serve as the city's next fire chief, replacing Chief Mark Cunningham who is retiring June 1.

Mayor Ernie Penn said Hellard was the top choice out of four candidates interviewed by a city committee last week and did an "excellent job" in the interview.

"All of them interviewed very well. They had great qualifications," Penn said. "He seems to be the best fit for our Farmington Department. That's what I was looking for."

The city committee, made up of Penn, Cunningham, Police Chief Brian Hubbard and city business manager Melissa McCarville, also interviewed Randall Ates of Eureka Springs, Prairie Grove Fire Chief J.C. Dobbs and Christopher Ledeker of Springdale.

In all, the city had 10 applications from Northwest Arkansas and 14 applications from out of state, including Nevada, Louisiana, Florida, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Texas.

Hellard and his wife have two children who attend Farmington schools. His son graduates this year from Farmington High School and will attend University of Central Arkansas in the fall. His daughter will be a sophomore in the fall at Farmington. The family attends Farmington United Methodist Church.

"I liked his experience and I like that he's a part of our community," Penn said Friday.

Cunningham said Hellard was his first choice going into the interviews and after the interviews, he was the first choice of the committee.

"I think he's going to be good," Cunningham said. "He's a local guy grounded in Farmington. His kids have gone to school here. He knows half of the department already."

Though Hellard hasn't been a fire chief anywhere, Cunningham said he believes Hellard is qualified for the position and will quickly learn the job.

"He'll do fine," Cunningham said.

Hellard has worked for Rogers Fire Department for about 20 years, from 1997 to 2000 and from 2009 to the present. Currently, he's paramedic captain with the Rogers department and is a member of the special operations team. His responsibilities include supervision of a station and crew during emergency and non-emergency situations.

Other experience, according to Hellard's resume, includes flight paramedic/base training coordinator for Eagle Med from 2007-2009 and field paramedic with Central Emergency Medical Service from 1999-2014. Hellard also owns Think Safety Training providing safety training and consulting to private industry, first-responders and hospitals.

He's a nationally registered paramedic and has certifications in many areas, including swift water rescue, hazardous material, structural collapse and rope rescue. Education includes an associate degree in paramedic science from Northwest Arkansas Community College.

Hellard also is an instructor for Arkansas Fire Academy, Arkansas Department of Emergency Management and Ammonia Safety Training Institute. His resume lists communication skills as being a lecturer on a national level and being published in national trade magazines.

Hellard on Friday said he's lived in the Farmington area for 15 years.

"We love the community of Farmington. It's a great community and has a great Fire Department. It seems like a natural fit for me," Hellard said. "This is a good way for me to give back to the community and be more involved."

Hellard said his transition to fire chief will be much easier because Cunningham is leaving the department in a "really good spot." The department has the support of the community and great firefighters and equipment, Hellard said.

The Fire Department also has supported the community and Hellard said he plans to continue that and wants to get out and meet people as soon as he can.

"It's a blessing from God that this came when it did," Hellard said.

His first day will be May 26 but he plans to meet with Cunningham as much as he can before that date.

NW News on 05/13/2020