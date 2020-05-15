Metroplex Live, ACS present drive-in Antiquities

Event producer and promoter Metroplex Live and the Arkansas Cinema Society are presenting the first of a proposed series of free drive-in movie events this Saturday in North Little Rock. Daniel Campbell's Arkansas-set and produced Antiquities (2018) will screen in the parking lot of the Oasis Church, 7318 Windsong Drive, in North Little Rock.

The gates will open at 8 p.m., and the movie will start at 8:45. While the movie is free, donations will be accepted at the gate and a spot can be reserved in advance with a $20 donation to the Arkansas Cinema Society (arkansascinemasociety.org).

Per social distancing rules, only 40 cars will be allowed in. Masked bathroom attendants will disinfect the bathrooms after use, and concessions will be delivered to your car.

MovieStyle on 05/15/2020