PREP SPORTS: Van Buren, Springdale, others name new coaches

Kinney set to take over at Van Buren

Van Buren didn’t take long or look far to find its new coach.

Only a couple of days after former coach Chris Bryant took a job in the district as an assistant principal, his assistant coach Michael Kinney was elevated to take Bryant’s place.

Kinney has spent 23 years in the district, including the last six as Bryant’s assistant. He’s worn lots of hats in the district but acknowledged he’s found his niche the last six with the girls’ basketball program.

Bryant said he talked to Kinney about his desire to possibly get into administration and asked if Kinney would be interested in the head coach spot should it become available. Kinney’s answer was quick.

“Oh, I said ‘absolutely,’ but I would have been perfectly content to continue to work with coach Bryant,” Kinney said. “I learned a lot about the way he treats people and his players. But I’m excited about this opportunity.

Michael Kinney

“I haven’t done baseball and I haven’t done soccer. Once I got into the high school girls basketball these last six years, this has been by far the greatest experience. There’s something about it, the challenge they bring. They are a lot of fun to be around. if you get them to buy in and believe in you, they will do anything to make your happy.”

The 48-year-old Kinney, whose daughter is former Lady Pointers’ standout Jamilyn Kinney who is now playing at Belmont, acknowledged there were some frustrations this past season. But he said there’s potential if a big senior class returning along with a couple of talented underclassmen from a group that finished 10-18 and lost in the first-round of the state tournament.

“There were times this year that coach Bryant and I would look at each other, we knew we had a team that could be successful,” Kinney said. “Then there were times we were pulling our hair out. I truly believe we can build on what we had last year.

“It’s gonna be new for them and new for me. We’ve got to trust each other and get on the same page.”

Alderman named Springdale High golf coach

Phil Alderman has been named the new golf coach at Springdale High, replacing longtime gold coach Roger Voss.

Alderman will coach both the girls and boys teams.

“We would like to thank coach Roger Voss for his years of service to Springdale Athletics and wish him the very best for the future,” said Springdale Public Schools Athletic Director Wayne Stehlik. “We are proud to announce the hiring of Phil Alderman, a 35-year educator.”

Alderman said he was excited to head the golf programs for both the girls and the boys teams.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve as Springdale High’s head golf coach,” Alderman said in a release. “My hope is to instill an appreciation of the sport into each of the members of our team as well as help them maximize their golfing ability.

“The sport of golf tests each individual’s physical, mental, and emotional ability. The strategy, the emotional ups and downs, and the physical tests from shot to shot are a good preparation for life in general.”

McGee named girls soccer coach at Springdale Har-Ber

Gena McGee has been named the new girls’ soccer coach at Springdale Har-Ber, replacing former coach Frabrizio Campagnola. Campagnola will remain with the program as the junior varsity coach.

“I’m honored that Springdale district administration, Har-Ber High School, and coach Campagnola have put their trust in me to take the reins of the program,” McGee said in a release. “My goal is to train great athletes and help them develop into young women who make our school and community proud.

“I’m excited about the future and happy that coach Campagnola will be working with us next season. His passion for the game generates an enthusiastic atmosphere.”

Bigham named Gentry football coach

Justin Bigham has had a little head coaching experience, but is looking forward to his opportunity at Gentry.

The Pioneers finished 7-4 overall and 5-2 in 4A-1 Conference play, which was good enough for third place this season under coach Paul Ernest. But he recently resigned to move to Mineral Springs to be closer to his wife’s parents.

Bigham, 29, said he is excited for the opportunity to take over the program, which appears headed in the right direction.

“I was tickled when they offered me the job,” said Bigham, who played football at Ole Miss. “I’m happy to be here and I think they have a good situation here with some awesome facilities.”

Justin Bigham

He coached two years (2013-15) at Tallula (La.) Academy with his father, including half of the 2013 season when he assumed the head coaching duties. Bigham left coaching for six months to pursue another job, but decided that wasn’t for him.

“I couldn’t stand it,” Bigham said. “I went back to the same school but they had already hired another head coach. I went back as offensive coordinator and we won a state championship.”

He also spent two years as offensive coordinator and strength and conditioning coach at Mountain Home before going to Rogers for two seasons — one as head football coach at Elmwood Middle School and a high school assistant and one as offensive coordinator at Rogers High.