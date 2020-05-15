Sections
PHOTOS/VIDEO: U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly over Little Rock

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 11:17 a.m.

Video + photos from the U.S. Navy Blue Angels flyover in Little Rock on Thursday. The flyover was a salute to health care workers and people affected by covid-19.

Gallery: Blue Angels Flyover
