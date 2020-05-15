PHOTOS/VIDEO: U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly over Little Rock

Video + photos from the U.S. Navy Blue Angels flyover in Little Rock on Thursday. The flyover was a salute to health care workers and people affected by covid-19.Gallery: Blue Angels Flyover
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.