Area students show works digitally in Young Arkansas Artists exhibit

Several young artists from the Three Rivers Edition coverage area have their work on display in the 59th Young Arkansas Artists exhibition, sponsored by the Arkansas Arts Association.

This year’s exhibit is online only at yaa.arkansasartscenter.org.

The exhibit will be on view through Aug. 2.

Arkansas Arts Center Executive Director Victoria Ramirez said the annual exhibition has moved to a digital format during this time of social distancing as part of the Arkansas Arts Center’s new digital engagement initiative, Arkansas Arts Center Amplified. She said that through AAC Amplified, the center is committed to bringing engaging art experiences to where many people are now spending much of their time — online. She said the new digital format offers increased accessibility to the exhibition — both to families and students, as well as educators, as classroom instruction moves online for the foreseeable future.

“The Arkansas Arts Center remains committed to our community,” Ramirez said. “I commend Arts Center staff for their work developing an innovative, technology-based solution that ensures the continuity of this treasured exhibition. Young Arkansas Artists offers us an opportunity to see the world through the eyes of young artists, and the remarkable talent, creativity and perspective of these students is an absolute joy to experience.”

Each year, art teachers and instructors throughout Arkansas submit their students’ work, and a panel of art professionals selects works to be included in the exhibition. The Young Arkansas Artists Exhibition showcases artwork from students in kindergarten through high school in a wide range of mediums and techniques — from crayon and pastel to collage and sculpture.

This year, the panel selected 65 works from 478 entries. Guest juror Jonathan Wright, associate professor of art at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, selected a Best in Class and two Honorable Mention awards for each grade. Wright also selected the recipients of the Mid-Southern Watercolorists Award for Achievement in Watercolor and the Ray Smenner Award for Achievement in Painting. Members of the Arkansas Art Educators Association also selected one Teacher’s Choice award from each grade. Each winning artist’s school receives a monetary award, funded by Arkansas Children’s Hospital, to support the school’s art program.

Young Arkansas Artists awards were presented May 9 in a virtual awards ceremony for the young artists, families and teachers.

Local students with works in the show and their respective schools include the following:

• Beebe Junior High School, Beebe

Eighth-grader Katelyn Manning, who won Best in Class with a linoleum print, Baby Chick.

• Beebe High School, Beebe

Tenth-grader Halle Hardin, who won a Best in Class Award with a colored-pencil piece, Still Life.

Twelfth-grader Izabel McCane, who won an Honorable Mention Award with a colored-pencil portrait, Nathaniel.

• Mrs. Wiggins Art School, Cabot

Fifth-grader Camden Wells, who received an Honorable Mention award with a batik, Sweet Soul.

Sixth-grader Lainey Mills, who received the Mid-Southern Watercolorists Award for Achievement in Watercolor with Dreamscape.

• Cabot Freshman Academy, Cabot

Autumn Franks, who received the Ray Smenner Award for Achievement in Painting with a watercolor portrait, Sunburn.

• Cabot Junior High School, Cabot

Seventh-grader Allyson Hartman, with an ebony-pencil drawing, Iris With Ruffled Petals.

• Cabot High School, Cabot

Tenth-grader Elizabeth Carter, with a watercolor and ink work, Betta.

Eleventh-grader Sara Hammonds, who won an Honorable Mention Award with a colored-pencil piece, Auto Ritratto Chiaroscuro.

Twelfth-grader Rylie McIntyre, with a white-pencil-on-black-paper work, Kelly.

• West Side Elementary School, Greers Ferry

Sixth-grader Jaelyn Maida, who won an Honorable Mention Award with a block print on paper, The Old Rose Bud College.

• Harding Academy, Searcy

Ninth-grader Lily Hearyman, who won an Honorable Mention Award with a graphite-pencil work, Self Portrait.

Additional information may be found on the Arkansas Arts Center’s Facebook page, along with family-friendly, at-home art-

activity prompts.

For more information, call (501) 372-4000.