Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

State sports brief

Today at 2:13 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Hot Spring assistant dies

The Hot Springs athletic community is mourning the loss of one of their own after boys assistant coach Aaron Cooper died Saturday at the age of 28.

Details surrounding his death haven't been revealed, but people have offered sympathies and condolences on several social media sites after it was confirmed by members of the school's athletic program.

Cooper, who is the son of Mills head boys basketball Coach Raymond Cooper, spent the past two seasons with the Trojans, who went 14-0 in the 5A-South Conference this season and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Class 5A state tournament.

The Little Rock native was a two-time, all-state selection at North Pulaski, where he became the school's all-time leading scorer. He signed with Missouri State in 2009 and later transferred to Delta State before finishing his career at Henderson State.

  • Erick Taylor

Sports on 05/18/2020

Print Headline: State sports brief

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT