State sports brief

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Hot Spring assistant dies

The Hot Springs athletic community is mourning the loss of one of their own after boys assistant coach Aaron Cooper died Saturday at the age of 28.

Details surrounding his death haven't been revealed, but people have offered sympathies and condolences on several social media sites after it was confirmed by members of the school's athletic program.

Cooper, who is the son of Mills head boys basketball Coach Raymond Cooper, spent the past two seasons with the Trojans, who went 14-0 in the 5A-South Conference this season and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Class 5A state tournament.

The Little Rock native was a two-time, all-state selection at North Pulaski, where he became the school's all-time leading scorer. He signed with Missouri State in 2009 and later transferred to Delta State before finishing his career at Henderson State.

Erick Taylor

Sports on 05/18/2020