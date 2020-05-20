Sections
Man, 72, killed in Cleburne County crash, troopers say

by David Wilson | Today at 11:38 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Fatal wrecks in Arkansas

An Arkansas man died in a single-vehicle crash Monday after his vehicle left the road and struck a tree in Cleburne County, authorities said.

Bobby Lynn Brittain, 72, of Higden was driving a 2015 Buick Enclave south on Brownsville Road when the crash happened shortly after 6:45 p.m., according to a preliminary report by state police.

When attempting to follow a right curve, Brittain's vehicle crossed the centerline, veered off the left side of the road, and struck a tree, the report states.

Troopers said Brittain was killed in the crash.

The report states weather conditions were clear and the road was dry at the time of the wreck.

At least 193 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.

