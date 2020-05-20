Several NFL teams reopen their facilities

This is the players entrance of the Indianapolis Colts training facility, Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in Indianapolis. Coaching staffs and all players except those undergoing injury rehabilitation are barred from the facilities in the first phase of the league's plan. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

A limited number of NFL teams reopened their training facilities Tuesday, while many are prohibited by government restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell gave the 32 clubs the go-ahead for limited reopenings as long as state and local municipalities allow them. Coaching staffs and all players except those undergoing injury rehabilitation are barred from the facilities in the first phase of the league's plan.

With such states as California, New York, New Jersey, Washington, Illinois, Michigan, Massachusetts and Virginia still under heavy restrictions, that leaves 12 franchises unable to use their facilities. The Raiders, headed for Las Vegas for the upcoming season, still have their training complex in Alameda, Calif.

The Packers, Ravens, Dolphins, Vikings, Titans, Buccaneers, Browns, Panthers, Saints, Eagles and Packers chose not to reopen Tuesday. Cincinnati expects to reopen today. Jacksonville has set May 26 for its reopening, and Denver also is targeting next week.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Among the teams taking advantage of using their buildings on the first day they are allowed are the Cowboys, Falcons, Texans, Jaguars, Cardinals, Chiefs and Colts. Cincinnati expects to reopen next Wednesday, and Denver also is targeting next week.

"We've spent the entire quarantine period preparing to reopen," the Colts said in a statement, "... but it will be very gradual and deliberate. And of course we're taking steps to make sure we're in compliance with state and local regulations, and NFL and CDC guidelines."

People entering the Colts' facilities will have their temperature taken and must wear personal protective equipment. The Colts have set up one-way hallways with arrows on the carpet pointing to the proper direction, and there will be limits on how many people can be in rooms at the same time.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones took part in an owners conference call from the team's practice facility. About two dozen staff members were present at the complex.

The Steelers are doing a soft reopening, mainly for medical personnel and rehabbing players. They expect to ramp up use of their facility next week under league guidelines.

As the Cardinals reopen, only essential staff members will be involved, far fewer than the 75 allowed at the facility. The Super Bowl champion Chiefs also opted for a soft opening, as did the Falcons, with only about 15 people at their complex Tuesday. Those numbers will increase over the next week.

"The fact that some teams can get in today with limited staff in non-football functions, we didn't think in any way, shape or form that created a competitive balance issue," said Falcons President Rich McKay, who also is co-chairman of the league's competition committee.

The Falcons train in Flowery Branch, Ga., about 45 miles from their downtown Atlanta stadium.

"There's one entrance to come in and out of. There's all the social distancing to be complied with," McKay said. "Everyone's temperature is checked at the door, and you're asked a series of questions. Everyone must put gloves on and wear a mask the whole time unless they're alone in a closed office. We don't have the cafeteria open. We don't have the team meeting rooms open.

"As we move around the building, we'll see if there are areas that give us a challenge and go from there."

The Vikings are one of the teams to delay their return to their facility. Star receiver Adam Thielen said it's important not to rush things.

"When they say it's OK," he said of when he anticipates players being approved to enter team facilities. "I'm not paid to know when that is, but when they say it's OK to be back and the facilities open up to players, I'll be there, and I'll be comfortable with it. I'm trying to control what I can control. That is not one of those things that I can control."

Sports on 05/20/2020