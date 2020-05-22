Police: Man, 20, killed in Pine Bluff shooting

FILE - A Pine Bluff police vehicle is shown in this 2009 file photo.
Pine Bluff police are investigating Friday after a 20-year-old man was fatally shot and another man was injured this week, according to a news release.
Police responded to a gunfire report shortly before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to find Jeremy Thompson, 20, slumped over in a vehicle at 4321 S. Olive St. in Pine Bluff, wounded, the release states. He was taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center, less than a mile away, where authorities said he died Thursday.
Ja’Monte Washington, 20, was also hurt in the shooting, according to the release.
Police said there is a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects, and that the death is the city’s 11th homicide of the year.
