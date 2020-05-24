Young track star derailed by covid-19

Isaiah Sategna (center) of Fayetteville leads the field in the 400 meters during the 5A/6A State Indoor Track and Field Championships at the Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville. Sategna had his outdoor season at Fayetteville canceled because of concerns about the spread of covid-19. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

Oh, what could have been.

Based on his performance as a freshman, Isaiah Sategna was in position to add to an impressive list of accomplishments with a full sophomore season in outdoor track and field at Fayetteville. But the rising star was stopped in his tracks when the Arkansas Activities Association canceled spring sports because of concerns about the spread of covid-19.

Isiah Sategna at a glance SCHOOL Fayetteville SPORTS Track and field, football CLASS Rising junior NOTEWORTHY Standout track and field athlete who broke a 17-year school record in the 300-meter hurdles (38.32 seconds) in his first meet as a Bulldog. … Set state indoor record with a leap of 24 feet, 1 1/2 inches in the long jump. … As a sophomore, set state indoor records in the 60-meter hurdles (7.88) and 60 meters (6.86). … Caught 31 passes for 539 yards and 1 touchdown as a sophomore receiver for Fayetteville football team. … Son of Mario Sategna, assistant track and field coach at the University of Arkansas.

The 24th in a series recognizing some of the state’s best spring high school athletes who had their seasons canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sategna was eagerly awaiting his first outdoor meet at Springdale Har-Ber the day spring sports were shut down.

"It was on a Friday, and the track meet got canceled late in the day," Sategna said. "Really, there's nothing at the time I could do about it. I just have to forget about it and get ready for my junior season."

As a freshman, Sategna was named the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Newcomer of the Year in track and field. He took part in eight different track and field events during the season and broke a 17-year school record in the 300-meter hurdles (38.32 seconds) in his first meet as a Bulldog. He also has personal bests in the long jump (24 feet, 1 1/2 inches) and high jump (6-6).

"He could probably do 8-10 events," said Drew Yoakum, Fayetteville's track and field coach. "He's a great sprinter, anything 400 meters on down, and he pole vaults 12 feet. He was going to do the decathlon this year, and he would've done well at it. His favorites are the 300 hurdles and the long jump, but he's going to do well wherever he's needed."

Like most athletes in the era of covid-19, Sategna faces obstacles in working out away from his teammates. But Sategna can receive immediate help and guidance from his father, Mario Sategna, an assistant coach for the men's track and field team at the University of Arkansas.

"It's definitely an advantage having a Division I coach in your house," said Sategna, who moved with his family from Austin, Texas, in 2018. "I can just go to him when I need help with my workouts. I've got some weights at the house, and I've been throwing around the football to stay in shape."

Sategna's goal is to earn a scholarship in track and field at a Division I school. But he also plays football at Fayetteville, where he caught 31 passes for 539 yards as a freshman. He showed off his track speed last season against 7A-West champion Bentonville with 5 catches for 157 yards and 1 touchdown.

The touchdown came on a long pass from Hank Gibbs, when Sategna got several steps behind a defender and made the catch to complete an 80-yard play.

"That was at the beginning of the game, and it gave me so much confidence," Sategna said. "It was actually my favorite play of the year. To have a game like that against Bentonville, our rival, was pretty good."

Sategna is going to be counted upon heavily this fall, especially with the loss of Connor Flannigan, a record-setting receiver who led the state with 102 catches as a junior. Flannigan signed with Ouachita Baptist University after finishing his Fayetteville career with 195 catches for 3,254 yards and 44 touchdowns. Beau Stuckey, another top receiver, signed to play baseball at Missouri State after missing most of his senior year because of an injury.

"Isaiah is a kid who has a super high ceiling," Fayetteville football Coach Casey Dick said. "Obviously, when you lose two guys like Connor and Beau Stuckey, we're happy to have a lot of our guys back. Isaiah has elite speed and he hasn't reached his full potential yet. It's going to be exciting to sit back and watch him the next two years."

Fayetteville has produced plenty of big-time athletes over the years, including Wallace Spearman Jr. in track and field, Ronnie Brewer in basketball and Dre Greenlaw, a linebacker who played in Super Bowl LIV as a rookie last season for the San Francisco 49ers. Yoakum said Sategna possesses the same type of drive and determination with two years left as the other highly skilled Bulldogs who came before him.

"He has the potential to be the top athlete to ever walk out of Fayetteville," Yoakum said. "Based on what he's done in 1 1/2 years, and with two years left, there's high hopes with what he can do before he leaves here."

