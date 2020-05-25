In The News

Mark Berte, executive director of the Alabama Coastal Foundation, said no eggs were disturbed in a sea turtle nest in Gulf Shores, Ala., where someone had removed a predator screen and dug a hole in the sand.

Jaden Hayden, 20, a Detroit nursing home patient from Ypsilanti, Mich., was charged in the assault and larceny of Norman Bledsoe, his 75-year-old roommate, after Hayden posted a video of the attack on social media and stole Bledsoe’s credit cards, prosecutors said.

Ethan Hunsaker, 24, was arrested on suspicion of murder after he called 911 to report he’d killed a 25-year-old woman inside a home in Layton, Utah, and said he met the woman on the dating app Tinder, according to the Layton Police Department.

Darin Collins, the health director for the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle, said the zoo is “cautiously optimistic for a full recovery” of Kitoko, a 2-month-old gorilla that was badly injured when it was caught in a skirmish between its family group members.

Matthew Cameron, a spokesman for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, said two men fishing below the Fort Loudoun Dam were killed when their boat’s engine failed to start and the boat was pulled into the dam’s spillway.

Shane Cook, an emergency services captain in Monroe County, Ga., said “the trust of the public is imperative and of the utmost importance to us” after two firefighters were fired for cheating in a fire instructor class at a state training center.

Jyoti Kumari, 15, from Darbhanga, India, rode 745 miles home with her disabled father on the back of her bicycle after he lost his job as an auto rickshaw driver in a New Dehli suburb amid the country’s ban on nonessential travel during the pandemic.

Andrew Cooper, 47, a former police captain with the Sikeston, Mo., public safety department, was charged with five felonies including driving while intoxicated and causing a death in a wreck that killed one woman and injured four other people, including Cooper, prosecutors said.

Tony Underwood, a spokesman for the Union County, N.C., sheriff’s office, said an investigation was underway after a deputy shot and wounded a man who was armed with a knife and disrupting an outdoor church service near his home in Waxhaw.