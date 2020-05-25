PA goal stands out for Bear

The Sylvan Hills' boys soccer team was coming off a state semifinal appearance and was undefeated in the first two weeks of the 2020 season.

Unfortunately for Matthew Riley and the Bears, they didn't get the opportunity to get back to the Class 5A state soccer tournament and attempt to win a state championship.

At a glance NAME Matthew Riley SCHOOL Sylvan Hills SPORT Soccer CLASS Senior NOTEWORTHY Four-year starter for Sylvan Hills’ boys soccer team. … Scored 61 goals in high school career. … Helped lead the Bears to the Class 5A state semifinals as a junior. … Had career-high 22 goals in 2019. … Will play soccer at Central Baptist College in Conway.

The Sylvan Hills senior midfielder can't help but think what might have been for the team.

"It was gut-wrenching," Riley said. "It was like ripping the heart out of my chest. For all four years, our goal was to take state. So it was heartbreaking.

"I wish we could have won a state championship."

Sylvan Hills advanced to the Class 5A semifinals last season, losing to eventual state champion Russellville. In the state quarterfinals against Hot Springs, Riley scored the game-winning goal in the second overtime to eliminate the Trojans 2-1 in Searcy.

With the success of the 2019 team, Sylvan Hills had high hopes for 2020.

The Bears were 5-0 with victories against Pulaski Academy, Hot Springs, Valley View, Van Buren and Sheridan. But when the Arkansas Activities Association instituted an athletic dead period in mid-March then canceled the season April 9, it was a tough break for the Bears, Coach Andy McCready said.

"It was devastating," McCready said. "We really thought this was going to be the year. We lost some good players, but this year, we played so well early on."

Riley scored 61 goals in his four-year career with Sylvan Hills. He had 21 goals as a freshman, 11 as a sophomore, 22 as a junior and had 7 this season.

McCready said he enjoyed having Riley in his program.

"He's a great all-around kid," McCready said. "He's a gifted athlete and a great soccer player."

It was an injury in Riley's freshman season with the Bears that endeared him to his coach. McCready recalled when Riley injured his right thumb in the first half against Pulaski Academy but came back in the final two minutes of the second half and scored the winning goal to beat the Bruins.

"That's when we knew, this dude is a phenom," McCready said.

Riley said it was the most memorable moment he had while at Sylvan Hills.

"It was the first time we had beaten PA in 10 years," Riley said.

Over his career, Riley became one of the toughest players to play for Sylvan Hills, McCready said.

"He hates to lose," McCready said. "He's going to do everything he can to prevent that from happening. If someone is loafing, he'll yell at them to pick it up or get off the field."

Riley also played football and picked up tennis in his senior year. He was Sylvan Hills' starting kicker in 2019 and had a game-winning extra point in overtime against Little Rock McCellan for a 28-27 victory Sept. 14.

McCready said he tried to get Riley to come out for football as a sophomore, but he didn't play until his junior year. But football was a sport Riley was glad he was able to play.

"It's a whole different atmosphere," Riley said. "I got to experience all the pressure of what a kicker a goes through."

Riley will continue his soccer career at Central Baptist College in Conway. He plans on majoring in sports medicine and has aspirations of becoming a firefighter.

Playing at Sylvan Hills was an experience Riley said he'll cherish.

"It was great," Riley said. "I wouldn't want to play for another team. It was the most fun I've had playing soccer."

The career Riley had at Sylvan Hills is something McCready will lean on as he coaches his future teams.

"He's always one you can talk about," McCready said. "You've got coaches who will have someone to talk about in an inspirational talk during the offseason and during the season. He's always one you can go to for that."

