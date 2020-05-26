Body of missing boater on Beaver Lake found, authorities say

BENTONVILLE -- The body of a missing boater has been recovered, according to Lt. Shannon Jenkins with the Benton County sheriff's office.

Jenkins announced Tuesday morning that Richard Steinbeck's body has been recovered from Beaver Lake. Deputies spent last week searching for Steinbeck's body.

The sheriff's office was contacted May 17 when a witness, who was fishing, reported hearing a boat and then a loud scream, Jenkins said. The witness saw a boat coming toward him with no one on board of the boat near the area of Prairie Creek, she said.

Deputies searched the area and shoreline that night and spent three days using sonar in an attempt to find the body.

"Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Richard Steinbeck," Jenkins said.