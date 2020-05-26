• Thomas Tobin, bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence, R.I., teased former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, saying in a tweet that if Brady, now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, wanted another championship ring, he needed to bid on the Super Bowl ring auctioned for charity by Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

• Rodney Cain, the tax commissioner in Lowndes County, Ga., is facing scrutiny after he waived nearly $3 million in penalties and interest owed to the county since 2017 even though county commissioners told him to stop granting the waivers.

• Allen West, 59, a former Florida congressman who is seeking to become chairman of the Republican Party of Texas, was released from a hospital in Waco after suffering a concussion, several fractured bones and cuts in a weekend motorcycle crash, according to a post on his Facebook page.

• David Jackson, a Kansas City, Mo., police captain, said a man was fatally shot outside a convenience store after people in two parked vehicles exchanged words and then gunfire before fleeing the scene.

• Francis Collins, 70, a physician and geneticist who directs the National Institutes of Health, has won the 2020 Templeton Prize, which is one of the world's leading religion prizes and includes a $1.3 million award, for demonstrating how religious faith can motivate scientific research.

• Jerry Sanders, 56, a Memphis man accused of starting a house fire, was charged with aggravated arson after a person died while being rushed to the hospital suffering from burns and smoke inhalation, authorities said.

• Ethan Hunsaker, 24, of Layton, Utah, accused of choking and stabbing a woman at his home after meeting her on the ating app Tinder, requested that a dispatcher tell officers to shoot him after he called 911 to report the killing, court documents said.

• Tonya Clauss, an official at the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta, said the facility is "giving mom and calf all the support and time they need" after a 20-year-old beluga whale named Whisper gave birth to a calf, now a week old, that weighed 174 pounds and was 5 feet, 4 inches long at birth.

A Section on 05/26/2020