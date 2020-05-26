Officials find new ways to honor late veterans

Covid-19 altered but did not derail Memorial Day weekend observances at the state's three national cemeteries.

In Little Rock, officials gathered on Saturday to lay a wreath and to read the names of the recently deceased.

In Fort Smith, they gathered Sunday afternoon for a similar observance.

In Fayetteville, officials organized a "virtual ceremony," which aired on Memorial Day.

Early in Monday's proceedings, one of the speakers alluded to the change of format.

"Normally, I'd be standing on a platform behind this podium staring out at a sea of faces," said American Legion Post 27 Commander David Benson of Fayetteville. "This year, the crisis we're in the midst of prescribes that we all do things a little bit differently and, hopefully, on a temporary basis."

The Northwest Arkansas event featured performances by the Singing Men of Arkansas and brief remarks by U.S. Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark.

While large-group gatherings are not currently an option, Fayetteville cemetery director Skip Solomon emphasized that the hallowed ground remains accessible to the public.

"Our cemeteries are open seven days a week, dawn to dusk, for visitation. You may come out and place flowers and small American flags on your loved ones' grave sites," he told the camera. "While you are here visiting our cemetery, we do ask that you adhere to [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and local guidelines."

Marshall Murphy, director for the Little Rock and Fort Smith national cemeteries, said covid-19 restrictions have prevented the recently deceased from receiving regular military honors when they're buried.

There have been four such burials in Little Rock and 22 in Fort Smith since coronavirus restrictions were implemented, he said.

Unable to give them the tributes to which they are entitled, he instead read each of their names aloud, pausing to acknowledge each veteran or veteran's spouse.

In Little Rock, Murphy stood by the flagpole, reading a speech and asking those nearby to observe a brief moment of silence for those who have died.

A wreath was also presented.

Sunday's Fort Smith observance was "slightly more formal," he said.

George McGill, the city's mayor, spoke. A chaplain also participated. There were several wreaths and live music.

Those who gathered wore masks and stood 6 feet apart, Murphy said.

Neither event was publicized, he said.

The name readings at both cemeteries were "just to acknowledge the veterans had passed away and to pay them the respect they deserve for serving their country," he said.

A lot of planning goes into Memorial Day observances, Murphy said.

"By and large, this is the biggest day of the year for the National Cemetery Administration," he said.

"[It's] the day we can serve and honor the veterans that have predeceased us, honoring their sacrifice and making sure the young people ... understand the importance of doing so," he said.

Murphy said the traditional burial tributes have been delayed, but they will not be denied.

"We are stressing to the families that you can, in fact, do the military honors as soon as all this stuff is over," he said.

His message to the bereaved: "Please come back. Do a memorial service. ... Even if it's six months after the fact or a year after the fact, it really doesn't matter."

