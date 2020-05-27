Man pleads innocent to murder charge

FORT SMITH — A Fort Smith man pleaded innocent to one count of first-degree murder during his arraignment in Sebastian County Circuit Court on Wednesday.

A public defender was appointed to represent Christopher Wayne Duren, 38, who appeared in person and without counsel, according to a news release from Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Shue. The total bail was set at $550,000, cash only.

The case has been set for trial the week of Oct. 12 before Sebastian County Circuit Judge Michael Fitzhugh in the Fort Smith District of Sebastian County.

Duren had been charged Tuesday with first-degree murder, which is a class Y felony punishable by 10 to 40 years or life in prison, Shue has said. A petition to revoke was also filed in two earlier cases in which Duren was involved.

The criminal information for Duren provided by Shue on Tuesday accuses him of causing the death of Eric Reed, 47, on or about May 21. Duren was arrested Friday.