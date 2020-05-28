Arkadelphia factory to shut after 46 years; 90 workers to lose jobs

Alumacraft Boat Co. in Arkadelphia will be shut down in June by its Canada-based owner, putting 90 people out of work and ending a 46-year history in the town.

The closing of the factory, known for its production of flat-bottom aluminum boats, was an offshoot of the decision by its owner, BRP of Valcourt, Quebec, to halt production of two Evinrude outboard motors. BRP announced that decision affecting its Evinrude E-TEC and E-TEC G2 outboard motors Wednesday afternoon.

Boat production in Arkadelphia will be shifted to a BRP facility in St. Peter, Minn., the company said.

"We were really surprised," Stephen Bell, president and chief executive officer of the Arkadelphia Regional Economic Development Alliance, said Thursday morning. "They'd been talking about a possible expansion. It's been a fixture in the community for years and years."

BRP bought Alumacraft and Manitou boat companies in the U.S. in 2018 and Australian boat manufacturer Telwater in 2019.

Alumacraft was founded in 1946 and came to Arkadelphia in 1974 with its purchase of General Marine Corp., according to Alumacraft's website.

"They've been a good corporate citizen," Bell said of Alumacraft's longevity. "In the global economy, things happen outside our control. We're disappointed with the news."

BRP, which is publicly traded, has worldwide operations employing 12,600 and produces products under such brands as Ski-Doo, Lynx, Alumacraft, Manitou, Evinrude and Rotax. It has annual sales of more than $6.1 billion, the company said.