Jacksonville police sergeant on leave after arrest on felony domestic violence charges

A Jacksonville police vehicle is shown in this 2014 file photo. ( Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Staton Breidenthal)
A Jacksonville police sergeant is on administrative leave after his arrest Wednesday on felony domestic violence charges.
Armond Byford, 28, faces charges of second-degree domestic battery and aggravated assault on a family or household member, according to a news release.
He was arrested Wednesday by officers of the Ward Police Department, according to the release. The Jacksonville Police Department has initiated a separate internal investigation, and Byford will remain on paid administrative leave until it is completed.
According to the release, Byford has been with the department since July 2015.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.