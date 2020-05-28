Jacksonville police sergeant on leave after arrest on felony domestic violence charges

A Jacksonville police sergeant is on administrative leave after his arrest Wednesday on felony domestic violence charges.

Armond Byford, 28, faces charges of second-degree domestic battery and aggravated assault on a family or household member, according to a news release.

He was arrested Wednesday by officers of the Ward Police Department, according to the release. The Jacksonville Police Department has initiated a separate internal investigation, and Byford will remain on paid administrative leave until it is completed.

According to the release, Byford has been with the department since July 2015.