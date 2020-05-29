Armed woman shot by Springdale officer

Investigators process the scene of an officer-involved shooting Thursday at a house on Laura Street and Hunstville Avenue in Springdale. Go to nwaonline.com/200529Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

SPRINGDALE -- A police officer shot a Springdale woman Thursday near Huntsville Avenue and Laura Street.

Sena Doctor, 30, was taken to local hospital after the shooting, Lt. Jeff Taylor, a spokesman for the Springdale Police Department, said.

Police received a call shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday concerning a woman armed with a gun, Taylor said. Doctor was threatening neighbors with a shotgun.

Taylor said the first officer on the scene shot Doctor.

Paramedics transported her to a local hospital and Taylor did not know her condition.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting, Taylor said. Springdale police will hold an internal investigation to ensure the department's protocols were followed.

The police officer's name wasn't released and Taylor said the officer is on paid administrative leave.

