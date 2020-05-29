Greenwood's Peyton Carter comparable to former Hog

Greenwood receiver Peyton Carter is a poster child for high school athletes feeling the impact of covid-19 and NCAA dead period in their recruitment.

Carter, 6-5, 205 pounds, did not attend any college camps last summer but was planning to attend some camps this summer to help his stock with programs.

Now, he will have to hope the high school season goes off as planned to impress college coaches.

Because of similar size, frame and skillset, Carter is comparable to former Razorbacks standout tight end Jeremy Sprinkle. The current Washington Redskins tight end weighed about 220 pounds entering his senior year at White Hall.

“He’s probably a kid that’s going to end up being a tight end,” Greenwood coach Chris Young said of Carter. “He’s got a frame where they could easily put 30-40 pounds on him. He’s a kid that’s always worked out and done a lot of cross fit.

"I think when he gets in a more traditional program I really think they're going to be able to build him up.”

Carter, who has extraordinary ball skills, has scholarship offers from Arkansas Tech and Henderson State. He is also drawing interest from Memphis.

“Memphis is interested in him, and their tight ends coach called and, obviously, in their offense he doesn’t fit as a wide receiver, but they really like the idea being able to play him as a tight end and put some weight on him,” Young said.

He can line up on the line of scrimmage or as a wide receiver.

“You can attach him or detach him without having to exchange personnel,” Young said. “He’s just a matchup nightmare.”

Carter, who had 49 receptions for 649 yards and 5 touchdowns for the Bulldogs as a junior, is primed for a strong senior season.

“We’ll line him up by himself, we’ll line him up in the slot,” Young said. “We’ll be able to do a lot of things with him. He’s also a great route runner. Does a great job of understanding how to run routes how to create separation and people are going to have problems tackling him after he gets the ball in his hands because he’s a physical football player as well.”

Austin Peay recently offered Greenwood linebacker Jordan Hanna and now have interest in Carter.

“I told them about him and the guy has already sent me a text that said, ‘Oh my gosh. Yeah, we’re interested,’” Young said. “So the biggest deal with him is just getting his film out there and getting people the opportunity to see him.

"But when they see a guy that size with those ball skills, I really think he’s going to blow up.”