Police ID victim in Mountain Home homicide

Mountain Home police on Thursday released the victim’s name in a Monday homicide.

Jamie Sanders, 67, was found dead around 10:50 p.m. inside a unit of an apartment complex, according to a department news release. The name of the complex wasn't immediately released.

Sanders’ body was sent to the state Crime Lab for an autopsy, police said, and no information was provided on whether he had visible injuries.

Lt. Edward Griffin said although a neighbor was initially taken into custody, no one had been charged in the death as of Friday morning. The investigation is ongoing, according to Griffin.