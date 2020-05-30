Man charged in dog attack

CONWAY -- A 25-year-old Vilonia man faces multiple charges related to the death of a 9-year-old boy who was the victim of a suspected dog attack Thursday morning in Mount Vernon, according to a news release Friday from the Faulkner County sheriff's office.

Trey Wyatt was arrested by deputies at 2:24 p.m. Thursday and subsequently charged with violating multiple county animal ordinances. The charges include keeping nuisance animals and hazardous animals, allowing animals to run at large, having liability for animals that attack a human being and keeping a dangerous dog.

Wyatt was also charged with tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and weapons possession during controlled substance abuse.

According to the Faulkner County sheriff's office, the boy's mother reported that her son, who has not been identified by authorities, went to retrieve the mail outside his home. When the boy did not return, the mother searched for him but did not find the boy.

The woman told deputies that she saw several dogs running from a field near her home, and the boy was found dead in the field from "an apparent dog attack."

