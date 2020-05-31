Collegiate league offers up baseball

Baseball is finally coming back to Northwest Arkansas after a lengthy hiatus for most players.
The Perfect Timing College Baseball League will begin its five-week season Monday as area teams and some from the Tulsa area play at Tyson Park in Springdale.
Perfect Timing College Baseball League
Rosters
Sandlot White (Tulsa)
Charlie Acuff
Nick Allison
Prince Allman
Pepe Casey
Jaxon Crull
Brenden Fink
Doyle Gehrig
Colt Gneish
Caden Green
Scout Huggins
Jack Jones
Jace Kamindka
Ryan Lynn
Pierce Plummer
Keaton Renallo
Gabe Russell
Marc Turner
Ethan Williams
Gage Williams
Sandlot Grey (Tulsa)
Kaden Alexander
Isaac Coffey
Gus Collins
Holden Cook
Josh Cox
Derren Daniels
Braxton Douthit
Justin Dunlap
Chris Hernandez
Trevor Martin
Caleb McCullough
Drew Miller
Justin Nace
Jace Neal
Grant Parr
Jake Patterson
Brandon Pierce
Grant Randall
Jordan Redman
Ryan Summers
Cam Thompson
Scott Torkleson
Matthew Weber
CD White
Sandlot Black (Tulsa)
Alex Austin
Dylan Beirman
Nick Brown
Seth Collinsworth
Cale Crutchfield
David Demeter
James Dunlap
Brett Erickson
Brody Gibson
Braden Greene
Cale Hutchens
Hayden Hutchens
Boone Lasater
Chase Long
Cooper McMurray
Jake McMurray
Dan Merrill
Matt Merrill
Samuel Replogle
Parker Rowland
Blake Shannon
Austin Walcott
PT Black (NWA)
Austin Butler
Gannon Connelly
Parker Edwards
Kade Folmer
Louis Holt
Trey Jordan
Will McEntire
Peyton Messenger
Jacob Nesbit
Peyton Pallette
Nick Phelps
Jace Presley
Jordan Redman
Matthew Schilling
Brady Slavens
Tyrus Wells
Cole White
Landrey Wilkerson
Braydon Webb
PT Red (NWA)
Cade Appleman
Levi Bennett
Joseph Brown
Parker Charlton
Karson Coffee
Kasey Ford
Grant Green
Tyler Johnson
Grant Jones
Koby Keen
Ryan Kneeshaw
Nathan Lyons
Clayton Phillips
Reed Roman
Jordan Wicks
Jacob Williams
Drew Young
Cameron Thompson
PT Cardinal (NWA)
Easton Bentch
Sam Box
Mason Dogley
David Demeter
Christian Franklin
Matt Goodheart
Kameron Kilchrist
Kevin Kopps
Connor McCullough
Caden Monke
Michael Rankin
Tanner Rogen
Evan Shoffit
Dalton Smith
Ryan Stovall
Drew Sturgeon
Charlie Summers
PT Grey (NWA)
Seth Adams
Jett Brown
Thomas Broyles
Spencer Carlin
Carson Cheek
Dane Clark
Clay Cross
Luke Davenport
Grant Devecsery
Ryan Garrett
Trevor Johnson
Jake Melton
Bryson Myers
Mike Novak
Hudson Oliver
Ross Shirey
Jackson Sloan
Cody Smith
William Trolinger
PT Blue (NWA)
Kyle Carver
Jackson Field
Mason Griffin
Harrison Heffley
Brandon Husted
Salvador Jacobo
Andrew McGlynn
Colin McWhorter
Garrett Prowell
Jeb Sample
Hayden Seldomridge
Daniel Tyler
McKaden Templeton
Vance Tobol
Cooper Van Kooten
Jay Watson
Matthew Watson
Sage White
PT White (NWA)
Luke Benifield
Blaze Brothers
Trevor Brown
Jacob Burton
Jameson Clardy
Connor Clark
Dalton Cook
Austin Gill
Logan Lightner
Lucas McCain
Mac McCrosky
Rally Miller
Jalen Reece
Dylan Rollins
Holt Ross
Jakota Sainsbury
Adam Scoggins
John Michael Toney
Curtis Washington Jr.
Perfect Timing College Baseball Schedule
Monday
Sandlot Black vs. Sandlot White (DH);Tulsa;5:30/7:30 p.m.
PT White vs. PT Black;Springdale 1;5:30 p.m.
PT Blue vs. PT Red;Tyson Har-Ber;5:30 p.m.
PT Cardinal vs. PT White;Springdale 1;7:30 p.m.
PT Grey vs. PT Blue;Tyson Har-Ber;7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
PT Red vs. Sandlot Grey;Springdale 1;5:30 p.m.
PT Cardinal vs. PT Blue;Tyson Ecclesia;5:30 p.m.
PT Grey vs. PT White;Tyson Har-Ber;5:30 p.m.
Sandlot Grey vs. PT Red;Springdale 1;7:30 p.m.
PT Black vs. PT Grey;Tyson Har-Ber;7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Sandlot Black vs. Sandlot White (DH);Tulsa;5:30/7:30 p.m.
PT Black vs. PT Cardinal;Tyson Har-Ber;5:30 p.m.
PT Red vs. PT Grey;Springdale 1;5:30 p.m.
PT Blue vs. PT Black;Tyson Har-Ber;7:30 p.m.
PT White vs. PT Red;Springdale 1;7:30 p.m.
Thursday
Sandlot Grey vs. PT White;Tyson Har-Ber;5:30 p.m.
PT Cardinal vs. PT Blue;Springdale 1;5:30 p.m.
PT Black vs. Sandlot Gray;Tyson Har-Ber;7:30 p.m.
PT Grey vs. PT Cardinal;Springdale 1;7:30 p.m.
June 8
Sandlot Gray vs. Sandlot White (DH);Tulsa;5:30/7:30 p.m.
PT Black vs. PT Blue;Springdale 1;5:30 p.m.
PT Cardinal vs. PT Red;Tyson Har-Ber;5:30 p.m.
PT White vs. PT Black;Springdale 1;7:30 p.m.
PT Grey vs. PT Cardinal;Tyson Har-Ber;7:30 p.m.
June 9
Sandlot Black vs. PT Grey;Tyson Har-Ber;5:30 p.m.
PT Cardinal vs. PT Red;Tyson Ecclesia;5:30 p.m.
PT Blue vs. PT White;Springdale 1;5:30 p.m.
Sandlot Black vs. PT Grey;Tyson Har-Ber;7:30 p.m.
PT Black vs. PT Blue;Springdale 1;7:30 p.m.
June 10
Sandlot White vs. Sandlot Black (DH);Tulsa) 5:30/7:30 p.m.
PT Black vs. PT Blue;Springdale 1;5:30 p.m.
PT White vs. PT Cardinal;Tyson Har-Ber;5:30 p.m.
PT Red vs. Show-Me (Exh);Joplin;6:30 p.m.
PT Grey vs. PT White;Tyson Har-Ber;7:30 p.m.
June 11
Sandlot Gray vs. PT Cardinal;Tyson Har-Ber;5:30 p.m.
PT Black vs. PT Red;Springdale 1;5:30 p.m.
Sandlot Gray vs. PT Grey;Tyson Har-Ber;7:30 p.m.
PT White vs. PT Black;Springdale 1;7:30 p.m.
June 15
Sandlot Black vs. PT Black;Springdale 1;5:30 p.m.
Sandlot Gray vs. Sandlot Black (DH);Tulsa;5:30/7:30 p.m.
PT Grey vs. PT Blue;Tyson Har-Ber;5:30 p.m.
PT Red vs. PT Black;Tyson Ecclesia;7:30 p.m.
PT Grey vs. PT White;Tyson Har-Ber;7:30 p.m.
PT Red vs. PT Cardinal;Springdale 1;7:30 p.m.
June 16
Sandlot Black vs. PT Black (DH);Springdale 1;5:30/7:30 p.m.
PT Red vs. PT Blue;Tyson Ecclesia;5:30 p.m.
PT Cardinal vs. PT Grey;Tyson Har-Ber;5:30 p.m.
PT Cardinal vs. PT White;Tyson Har-Ber;7:30 p.m.
June 17
Sandlot Gray vs. Sandlot Black (DH);Tulsa;5:30/7:30 p.m.
PT Blue vs. PT Cardinal;Springdale 1;5:30 p.m.
PT White vs. PT Black;Tyson Har-Ber;5:30 p.m.
PT Grey vs. Show-Me (Exh);Joplin;6:30 p.m.
PT White vs. PT Red;Tyson Har-Ber;7:30 p.m.
June 18
Sandlot White vs. PT Blue;Springdale 1;5:30 p.m.
PT Grey vs. PT Black;Tyson Har-Ber;5:30 p.m.
Sandlot White vs. PT Red;Springdale 1;7:30 p.m.
PT White vs. PT Cardinal;Tyson Har-Ber;7:30 p.m.
June 22
Sandlot Black vs. Sandlot White (DH);Tulsa;5:30/7:30 p.m.
PT White vs. PT Black;Springdale 1;5:30 p.m.
PT Blue vs. PT Red;Tyson Har-Ber;5:30 p.m.
PT White vs. PT Cardinal;Springdale 1;7:30 p.m.
PT Blue vs. PT Grey;Tyson Har-Ber;7:30 p.m.
June 23
Sandlot White vs. PT Red (DH);Springdale 1;5:30/7:30 p.m.
PT Cardinal vs. PT Blue;Tyson Ecclesia;5:30 p.m.
PT Grey vs. PT White;Tyson Har-Ber;5:30 p.m.
PT Grey vs. PT Black;Tyson Har-Ber;7:30 p.m.
June 24
Sandlot Black vs. Sandlot White;Tulsa;5:30 p.m.
PT Cardinal vs. PT Grey;Tyson Har-Ber;5:30 p.m.
PT Black vs. PT Blue;Springdale 1;5:30 p.m.
PT White vs. Show-Me (Exh);Joplin;6:30 p.m.
Sandlot Black vs. Sandlot Gray;Tulsa;7:30 p.m.
June 25
PT Blue vs. Sandlot Gray;Tyson Har-Ber;5:30 p.m.
PT Grey vs. PT Black;Springdale 1;5:30 p.m.
Sandlot Gray vs. PT Red;Tyson Har-Ber;7:30 p.m.
PT White vs. PT Cardinal;Springdale 1;7:30 p.m.
June 29
Sandlot White vs. Sandlot Gray;Tulsa;5:30 p.m.
PT Cardinal vs. PT Blue;Tyson Har-Ber;5:30 p.m.
PT Black vs. PT Red;Springdale 1;5:30 p.m.
Sandlot White vs. Sandlot Black;Tulsa;7:30 p.m.
PT Cardinal vs. PT White;Tyson Har-Ber;7:30 p.m.
PT Black vs. PT Grey;Springdale 1;7:30 p.m.
June 30
PT Blue vs. Sandlot Gray (DH);Tyson Har-Ber;5:30/7:30 p.m.
PT Black vs. PT Cardinal;Tyson Ecclesia;5:30 p.m.
PT Red vs. PT Grey;Springdale 1;5:30 p.m.
PT Red vs. PT White;Springdale 1;7:30 p.m.
July 1
Sandlot Black vs. Sandlot White (DH);Tulsa;5:30/7:30 p.m.
PT White vs. PT Black;Springdale 1;5:30 p.m.
PT Grey vs. PT Blue;Tyson Har-Ber;5:30 p.m.
PT White vs. PT Cardinal;Springdale 1;7:30 p.m.
PT Grey vs. PT Red;Tyson Har-Ber;7:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 2
PT Grey vs. PT Cardinal;Springdale 1;5:30 p.m.
PT Blue vs. PT Red;Tyson Har-Ber;5:30 p.m.
PT White vs. PT Black;Tyson Har-Ber;7:30 p.m.
Exh — Exhibition game
"I can not wait," said J.T. Baker, who owns Perfect Timing and is the owner of the summer collegiate league. "It's going to be so much fun with these kids. These players are comprised of all levels of baseball and throughout the regions, and we're going to let them compete and play.
"For those players who were high school seniors, this is basically the start of their season because they didn't get in many games. For those college players, a majority of them didn't get in a lot of games. So I feel blessed to be able to provide them an opportunity to play."
The league will have a little different look in its fifth season. It will consist of nine teams -- six involving local players and three teams from the Tulsa area -- and each team will carry about 20 players. The breakdown will be 12 position players and eight pitchers, although some position players could be called upon to pitch if necessary.
Hitters will use wooden bats during the seven-inning games, although a number of teams will go to Joplin, Mo., to play nine-inning games against teams from the Show-Me League. Each of the teams is scheduled to play 25 games -- five games Monday through Thursday each week, with an occasional doubleheader, throughout the season -- and the Tulsa teams will remain there when they are playing each other.
"We traditionally have just four teams and use the local players who are playing juco through [NCAA] Division II ball," said Zach Bottoms, who serves as the league's general managers and coaches a pair of the league's teams. "But it fell into place where we had players that needed a place to play.
"It was slow going at first, but that was before travel started being cut off with the pandemic. We had these players that were coming home because of that, and it snowballed from there. We just couldn't say no. These players were needing a place to play."
While Baker and Bottoms have combined forces to take care of the rosters and the schedules, one question remains. Who will be there to watch the games?
Those details are still being worked out as the league's season opener approaches.
"We're waiting to hear from the City of Springdale as they come up with some guidelines for the league and our games," Baker said. "We're going to have hand sanitizers in a number of locations, and we may have to have restrictions on the number of fans per venue. With the open space around the fields, fans could be able to watch games and still practice social distancing.
"But whatever the city of Springdale tells us we need to do, then we're going to follow it to a T. The safety of players are at the forefront of things to do."
Baker said the schedule was made where some games could be made up in July should there be rainouts in the early part o the season. He also said there is "a good possibility" of the league having some playoff games are the season is completed, but nothing is definite at the moment.
Sports on 05/31/2020
Print Headline: Collegiate league offers up baseball