Collegiate league offers up baseball

Coastal Carolina’s Tyler Johnson (from left) of Bentonville plays catch with Harding’s Sage White of Rogers and Connors State’s McK- aden Templeton, also of Rogers, at Perfect Timing in Springdale. Perfect Timing has hosted a baseball league for seniors who have graduated high school and others who have played in college. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

Baseball is finally coming back to Northwest Arkansas after a lengthy hiatus for most players.

The Perfect Timing College Baseball League will begin its five-week season Monday as area teams and some from the Tulsa area play at Tyson Park in Springdale.

Perfect Timing College Baseball League Rosters Sandlot White (Tulsa) Charlie Acuff Nick Allison Prince Allman Pepe Casey Jaxon Crull Brenden Fink Doyle Gehrig Colt Gneish Caden Green Scout Huggins Jack Jones Jace Kamindka Ryan Lynn Pierce Plummer Keaton Renallo Gabe Russell Marc Turner Ethan Williams Gage Williams Sandlot Grey (Tulsa) Kaden Alexander Isaac Coffey Gus Collins Holden Cook Josh Cox Derren Daniels Braxton Douthit Justin Dunlap Chris Hernandez Trevor Martin Caleb McCullough Drew Miller Justin Nace Jace Neal Grant Parr Jake Patterson Brandon Pierce Grant Randall Jordan Redman Ryan Summers Cam Thompson Scott Torkleson Matthew Weber CD White Sandlot Black (Tulsa) Alex Austin Dylan Beirman Nick Brown Seth Collinsworth Cale Crutchfield David Demeter James Dunlap Brett Erickson Brody Gibson Braden Greene Cale Hutchens Hayden Hutchens Boone Lasater Chase Long Cooper McMurray Jake McMurray Dan Merrill Matt Merrill Samuel Replogle Parker Rowland Blake Shannon Austin Walcott PT Black (NWA) Austin Butler Gannon Connelly Parker Edwards Kade Folmer Louis Holt Trey Jordan Will McEntire Peyton Messenger Jacob Nesbit Peyton Pallette Nick Phelps Jace Presley Jordan Redman Matthew Schilling Brady Slavens Tyrus Wells Cole White Landrey Wilkerson Braydon Webb PT Red (NWA) Cade Appleman Levi Bennett Joseph Brown Parker Charlton Karson Coffee Kasey Ford Grant Green Tyler Johnson Grant Jones Koby Keen Ryan Kneeshaw Nathan Lyons Clayton Phillips Reed Roman Jordan Wicks Jacob Williams Drew Young Cameron Thompson PT Cardinal (NWA) Easton Bentch Sam Box Mason Dogley David Demeter Christian Franklin Matt Goodheart Kameron Kilchrist Kevin Kopps Connor McCullough Caden Monke Michael Rankin Tanner Rogen Evan Shoffit Dalton Smith Ryan Stovall Drew Sturgeon Charlie Summers PT Grey (NWA) Seth Adams Jett Brown Thomas Broyles Spencer Carlin Carson Cheek Dane Clark Clay Cross Luke Davenport Grant Devecsery Ryan Garrett Trevor Johnson Jake Melton Bryson Myers Mike Novak Hudson Oliver Ross Shirey Jackson Sloan Cody Smith William Trolinger PT Blue (NWA) Kyle Carver Jackson Field Mason Griffin Harrison Heffley Brandon Husted Salvador Jacobo Andrew McGlynn Colin McWhorter Garrett Prowell Jeb Sample Hayden Seldomridge Daniel Tyler McKaden Templeton Vance Tobol Cooper Van Kooten Jay Watson Matthew Watson Sage White PT White (NWA) Luke Benifield Blaze Brothers Trevor Brown Jacob Burton Jameson Clardy Connor Clark Dalton Cook Austin Gill Logan Lightner Lucas McCain Mac McCrosky Rally Miller Jalen Reece Dylan Rollins Holt Ross Jakota Sainsbury Adam Scoggins John Michael Toney Curtis Washington Jr.

Perfect Timing College Baseball Schedule Monday Sandlot Black vs. Sandlot White (DH);Tulsa;5:30/7:30 p.m. PT White vs. PT Black;Springdale 1;5:30 p.m. PT Blue vs. PT Red;Tyson Har-Ber;5:30 p.m. PT Cardinal vs. PT White;Springdale 1;7:30 p.m. PT Grey vs. PT Blue;Tyson Har-Ber;7:30 p.m. Tuesday PT Red vs. Sandlot Grey;Springdale 1;5:30 p.m. PT Cardinal vs. PT Blue;Tyson Ecclesia;5:30 p.m. PT Grey vs. PT White;Tyson Har-Ber;5:30 p.m. Sandlot Grey vs. PT Red;Springdale 1;7:30 p.m. PT Black vs. PT Grey;Tyson Har-Ber;7:30 p.m. Wednesday Sandlot Black vs. Sandlot White (DH);Tulsa;5:30/7:30 p.m. PT Black vs. PT Cardinal;Tyson Har-Ber;5:30 p.m. PT Red vs. PT Grey;Springdale 1;5:30 p.m. PT Blue vs. PT Black;Tyson Har-Ber;7:30 p.m. PT White vs. PT Red;Springdale 1;7:30 p.m. Thursday Sandlot Grey vs. PT White;Tyson Har-Ber;5:30 p.m. PT Cardinal vs. PT Blue;Springdale 1;5:30 p.m. PT Black vs. Sandlot Gray;Tyson Har-Ber;7:30 p.m. PT Grey vs. PT Cardinal;Springdale 1;7:30 p.m. June 8 Sandlot Gray vs. Sandlot White (DH);Tulsa;5:30/7:30 p.m. PT Black vs. PT Blue;Springdale 1;5:30 p.m. PT Cardinal vs. PT Red;Tyson Har-Ber;5:30 p.m. PT White vs. PT Black;Springdale 1;7:30 p.m. PT Grey vs. PT Cardinal;Tyson Har-Ber;7:30 p.m. June 9 Sandlot Black vs. PT Grey;Tyson Har-Ber;5:30 p.m. PT Cardinal vs. PT Red;Tyson Ecclesia;5:30 p.m. PT Blue vs. PT White;Springdale 1;5:30 p.m. Sandlot Black vs. PT Grey;Tyson Har-Ber;7:30 p.m. PT Black vs. PT Blue;Springdale 1;7:30 p.m. June 10 Sandlot White vs. Sandlot Black (DH);Tulsa) 5:30/7:30 p.m. PT Black vs. PT Blue;Springdale 1;5:30 p.m. PT White vs. PT Cardinal;Tyson Har-Ber;5:30 p.m. PT Red vs. Show-Me (Exh);Joplin;6:30 p.m. PT Grey vs. PT White;Tyson Har-Ber;7:30 p.m. June 11 Sandlot Gray vs. PT Cardinal;Tyson Har-Ber;5:30 p.m. PT Black vs. PT Red;Springdale 1;5:30 p.m. Sandlot Gray vs. PT Grey;Tyson Har-Ber;7:30 p.m. PT White vs. PT Black;Springdale 1;7:30 p.m. June 15 Sandlot Black vs. PT Black;Springdale 1;5:30 p.m. Sandlot Gray vs. Sandlot Black (DH);Tulsa;5:30/7:30 p.m. PT Grey vs. PT Blue;Tyson Har-Ber;5:30 p.m. PT Red vs. PT Black;Tyson Ecclesia;7:30 p.m. PT Grey vs. PT White;Tyson Har-Ber;7:30 p.m. PT Red vs. PT Cardinal;Springdale 1;7:30 p.m. June 16 Sandlot Black vs. PT Black (DH);Springdale 1;5:30/7:30 p.m. PT Red vs. PT Blue;Tyson Ecclesia;5:30 p.m. PT Cardinal vs. PT Grey;Tyson Har-Ber;5:30 p.m. PT Cardinal vs. PT White;Tyson Har-Ber;7:30 p.m. June 17 Sandlot Gray vs. Sandlot Black (DH);Tulsa;5:30/7:30 p.m. PT Blue vs. PT Cardinal;Springdale 1;5:30 p.m. PT White vs. PT Black;Tyson Har-Ber;5:30 p.m. PT Grey vs. Show-Me (Exh);Joplin;6:30 p.m. PT White vs. PT Red;Tyson Har-Ber;7:30 p.m. June 18 Sandlot White vs. PT Blue;Springdale 1;5:30 p.m. PT Grey vs. PT Black;Tyson Har-Ber;5:30 p.m. Sandlot White vs. PT Red;Springdale 1;7:30 p.m. PT White vs. PT Cardinal;Tyson Har-Ber;7:30 p.m. June 22 Sandlot Black vs. Sandlot White (DH);Tulsa;5:30/7:30 p.m. PT White vs. PT Black;Springdale 1;5:30 p.m. PT Blue vs. PT Red;Tyson Har-Ber;5:30 p.m. PT White vs. PT Cardinal;Springdale 1;7:30 p.m. PT Blue vs. PT Grey;Tyson Har-Ber;7:30 p.m. June 23 Sandlot White vs. PT Red (DH);Springdale 1;5:30/7:30 p.m. PT Cardinal vs. PT Blue;Tyson Ecclesia;5:30 p.m. PT Grey vs. PT White;Tyson Har-Ber;5:30 p.m. PT Grey vs. PT Black;Tyson Har-Ber;7:30 p.m. June 24 Sandlot Black vs. Sandlot White;Tulsa;5:30 p.m. PT Cardinal vs. PT Grey;Tyson Har-Ber;5:30 p.m. PT Black vs. PT Blue;Springdale 1;5:30 p.m. PT White vs. Show-Me (Exh);Joplin;6:30 p.m. Sandlot Black vs. Sandlot Gray;Tulsa;7:30 p.m. June 25 PT Blue vs. Sandlot Gray;Tyson Har-Ber;5:30 p.m. PT Grey vs. PT Black;Springdale 1;5:30 p.m. Sandlot Gray vs. PT Red;Tyson Har-Ber;7:30 p.m. PT White vs. PT Cardinal;Springdale 1;7:30 p.m. June 29 Sandlot White vs. Sandlot Gray;Tulsa;5:30 p.m. PT Cardinal vs. PT Blue;Tyson Har-Ber;5:30 p.m. PT Black vs. PT Red;Springdale 1;5:30 p.m. Sandlot White vs. Sandlot Black;Tulsa;7:30 p.m. PT Cardinal vs. PT White;Tyson Har-Ber;7:30 p.m. PT Black vs. PT Grey;Springdale 1;7:30 p.m. June 30 PT Blue vs. Sandlot Gray (DH);Tyson Har-Ber;5:30/7:30 p.m. PT Black vs. PT Cardinal;Tyson Ecclesia;5:30 p.m. PT Red vs. PT Grey;Springdale 1;5:30 p.m. PT Red vs. PT White;Springdale 1;7:30 p.m. July 1 Sandlot Black vs. Sandlot White (DH);Tulsa;5:30/7:30 p.m. PT White vs. PT Black;Springdale 1;5:30 p.m. PT Grey vs. PT Blue;Tyson Har-Ber;5:30 p.m. PT White vs. PT Cardinal;Springdale 1;7:30 p.m. PT Grey vs. PT Red;Tyson Har-Ber;7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 2 PT Grey vs. PT Cardinal;Springdale 1;5:30 p.m. PT Blue vs. PT Red;Tyson Har-Ber;5:30 p.m. PT White vs. PT Black;Tyson Har-Ber;7:30 p.m. Exh — Exhibition game

"I can not wait," said J.T. Baker, who owns Perfect Timing and is the owner of the summer collegiate league. "It's going to be so much fun with these kids. These players are comprised of all levels of baseball and throughout the regions, and we're going to let them compete and play.

"For those players who were high school seniors, this is basically the start of their season because they didn't get in many games. For those college players, a majority of them didn't get in a lot of games. So I feel blessed to be able to provide them an opportunity to play."

The league will have a little different look in its fifth season. It will consist of nine teams -- six involving local players and three teams from the Tulsa area -- and each team will carry about 20 players. The breakdown will be 12 position players and eight pitchers, although some position players could be called upon to pitch if necessary.

Hitters will use wooden bats during the seven-inning games, although a number of teams will go to Joplin, Mo., to play nine-inning games against teams from the Show-Me League. Each of the teams is scheduled to play 25 games -- five games Monday through Thursday each week, with an occasional doubleheader, throughout the season -- and the Tulsa teams will remain there when they are playing each other.

"We traditionally have just four teams and use the local players who are playing juco through [NCAA] Division II ball," said Zach Bottoms, who serves as the league's general managers and coaches a pair of the league's teams. "But it fell into place where we had players that needed a place to play.

"It was slow going at first, but that was before travel started being cut off with the pandemic. We had these players that were coming home because of that, and it snowballed from there. We just couldn't say no. These players were needing a place to play."

While Baker and Bottoms have combined forces to take care of the rosters and the schedules, one question remains. Who will be there to watch the games?

Those details are still being worked out as the league's season opener approaches.

"We're waiting to hear from the City of Springdale as they come up with some guidelines for the league and our games," Baker said. "We're going to have hand sanitizers in a number of locations, and we may have to have restrictions on the number of fans per venue. With the open space around the fields, fans could be able to watch games and still practice social distancing.

"But whatever the city of Springdale tells us we need to do, then we're going to follow it to a T. The safety of players are at the forefront of things to do."

Baker said the schedule was made where some games could be made up in July should there be rainouts in the early part o the season. He also said there is "a good possibility" of the league having some playoff games are the season is completed, but nothing is definite at the moment.

Sports on 05/31/2020