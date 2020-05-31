Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Collegiate league offers up baseball

by Henry Apple | Today at 2:28 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Coastal Carolina’s Tyler Johnson (from left) of Bentonville plays catch with Harding’s Sage White of Rogers and Connors State’s McK- aden Templeton, also of Rogers, at Perfect Timing in Springdale. Perfect Timing has hosted a baseball league for seniors who have graduated high school and others who have played in college. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

Baseball is finally coming back to Northwest Arkansas after a lengthy hiatus for most players.

The Perfect Timing College Baseball League will begin its five-week season Monday as area teams and some from the Tulsa area play at Tyson Park in Springdale.

Perfect Timing College Baseball League

Rosters

Sandlot White (Tulsa)

Charlie Acuff

Nick Allison

Prince Allman

Pepe Casey

Jaxon Crull

Brenden Fink

Doyle Gehrig

Colt Gneish

Caden Green

Scout Huggins

Jack Jones

Jace Kamindka

Ryan Lynn

Pierce Plummer

Keaton Renallo

Gabe Russell

Marc Turner

Ethan Williams

Gage Williams

Sandlot Grey (Tulsa)

Kaden Alexander

Isaac Coffey

Gus Collins

Holden Cook

Josh Cox

Derren Daniels

Braxton Douthit

Justin Dunlap

Chris Hernandez

Trevor Martin

Caleb McCullough

Drew Miller

Justin Nace

Jace Neal

Grant Parr

Jake Patterson

Brandon Pierce

Grant Randall

Jordan Redman

Ryan Summers

Cam Thompson

Scott Torkleson

Matthew Weber

CD White

Sandlot Black (Tulsa)

Alex Austin

Dylan Beirman

Nick Brown

Seth Collinsworth

Cale Crutchfield

David Demeter

James Dunlap

Brett Erickson

Brody Gibson

Braden Greene

Cale Hutchens

Hayden Hutchens

Boone Lasater

Chase Long

Cooper McMurray

Jake McMurray

Dan Merrill

Matt Merrill

Samuel Replogle

Parker Rowland

Blake Shannon

Austin Walcott

PT Black (NWA)

Austin Butler

Gannon Connelly

Parker Edwards

Kade Folmer

Louis Holt

Trey Jordan

Will McEntire

Peyton Messenger

Jacob Nesbit

Peyton Pallette

Nick Phelps

Jace Presley

Jordan Redman

Matthew Schilling

Brady Slavens

Tyrus Wells

Cole White

Landrey Wilkerson

Braydon Webb

PT Red (NWA)

Cade Appleman

Levi Bennett

Joseph Brown

Parker Charlton

Karson Coffee

Kasey Ford

Grant Green

Tyler Johnson

Grant Jones

Koby Keen

Ryan Kneeshaw

Nathan Lyons

Clayton Phillips

Reed Roman

Jordan Wicks

Jacob Williams

Drew Young

Cameron Thompson

PT Cardinal (NWA)

Easton Bentch

Sam Box

Mason Dogley

David Demeter

Christian Franklin

Matt Goodheart

Kameron Kilchrist

Kevin Kopps

Connor McCullough

Caden Monke

Michael Rankin

Tanner Rogen

Evan Shoffit

Dalton Smith

Ryan Stovall

Drew Sturgeon

Charlie Summers

PT Grey (NWA)

Seth Adams

Jett Brown

Thomas Broyles

Spencer Carlin

Carson Cheek

Dane Clark

Clay Cross

Luke Davenport

Grant Devecsery

Ryan Garrett

Trevor Johnson

Jake Melton

Bryson Myers

Mike Novak

Hudson Oliver

Ross Shirey

Jackson Sloan

Cody Smith

William Trolinger

PT Blue (NWA)

Kyle Carver

Jackson Field

Mason Griffin

Harrison Heffley

Brandon Husted

Salvador Jacobo

Andrew McGlynn

Colin McWhorter

Garrett Prowell

Jeb Sample

Hayden Seldomridge

Daniel Tyler

McKaden Templeton

Vance Tobol

Cooper Van Kooten

Jay Watson

Matthew Watson

Sage White

PT White (NWA)

Luke Benifield

Blaze Brothers

Trevor Brown

Jacob Burton

Jameson Clardy

Connor Clark

Dalton Cook

Austin Gill

Logan Lightner

Lucas McCain

Mac McCrosky

Rally Miller

Jalen Reece

Dylan Rollins

Holt Ross

Jakota Sainsbury

Adam Scoggins

John Michael Toney

Curtis Washington Jr.

Perfect Timing College Baseball Schedule

Monday

Sandlot Black vs. Sandlot White (DH);Tulsa;5:30/7:30 p.m.

PT White vs. PT Black;Springdale 1;5:30 p.m.

PT Blue vs. PT Red;Tyson Har-Ber;5:30 p.m.

PT Cardinal vs. PT White;Springdale 1;7:30 p.m.

PT Grey vs. PT Blue;Tyson Har-Ber;7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

PT Red vs. Sandlot Grey;Springdale 1;5:30 p.m.

PT Cardinal vs. PT Blue;Tyson Ecclesia;5:30 p.m.

PT Grey vs. PT White;Tyson Har-Ber;5:30 p.m.

Sandlot Grey vs. PT Red;Springdale 1;7:30 p.m.

PT Black vs. PT Grey;Tyson Har-Ber;7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Sandlot Black vs. Sandlot White (DH);Tulsa;5:30/7:30 p.m.

PT Black vs. PT Cardinal;Tyson Har-Ber;5:30 p.m.

PT Red vs. PT Grey;Springdale 1;5:30 p.m.

PT Blue vs. PT Black;Tyson Har-Ber;7:30 p.m.

PT White vs. PT Red;Springdale 1;7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Sandlot Grey vs. PT White;Tyson Har-Ber;5:30 p.m.

PT Cardinal vs. PT Blue;Springdale 1;5:30 p.m.

PT Black vs. Sandlot Gray;Tyson Har-Ber;7:30 p.m.

PT Grey vs. PT Cardinal;Springdale 1;7:30 p.m.

June 8

Sandlot Gray vs. Sandlot White (DH);Tulsa;5:30/7:30 p.m.

PT Black vs. PT Blue;Springdale 1;5:30 p.m.

PT Cardinal vs. PT Red;Tyson Har-Ber;5:30 p.m.

PT White vs. PT Black;Springdale 1;7:30 p.m.

PT Grey vs. PT Cardinal;Tyson Har-Ber;7:30 p.m.

June 9

Sandlot Black vs. PT Grey;Tyson Har-Ber;5:30 p.m.

PT Cardinal vs. PT Red;Tyson Ecclesia;5:30 p.m.

PT Blue vs. PT White;Springdale 1;5:30 p.m.

Sandlot Black vs. PT Grey;Tyson Har-Ber;7:30 p.m.

PT Black vs. PT Blue;Springdale 1;7:30 p.m.

June 10

Sandlot White vs. Sandlot Black (DH);Tulsa) 5:30/7:30 p.m.

PT Black vs. PT Blue;Springdale 1;5:30 p.m.

PT White vs. PT Cardinal;Tyson Har-Ber;5:30 p.m.

PT Red vs. Show-Me (Exh);Joplin;6:30 p.m.

PT Grey vs. PT White;Tyson Har-Ber;7:30 p.m.

June 11

Sandlot Gray vs. PT Cardinal;Tyson Har-Ber;5:30 p.m.

PT Black vs. PT Red;Springdale 1;5:30 p.m.

Sandlot Gray vs. PT Grey;Tyson Har-Ber;7:30 p.m.

PT White vs. PT Black;Springdale 1;7:30 p.m.

June 15

Sandlot Black vs. PT Black;Springdale 1;5:30 p.m.

Sandlot Gray vs. Sandlot Black (DH);Tulsa;5:30/7:30 p.m.

PT Grey vs. PT Blue;Tyson Har-Ber;5:30 p.m.

PT Red vs. PT Black;Tyson Ecclesia;7:30 p.m.

PT Grey vs. PT White;Tyson Har-Ber;7:30 p.m.

PT Red vs. PT Cardinal;Springdale 1;7:30 p.m.

June 16

Sandlot Black vs. PT Black (DH);Springdale 1;5:30/7:30 p.m.

PT Red vs. PT Blue;Tyson Ecclesia;5:30 p.m.

PT Cardinal vs. PT Grey;Tyson Har-Ber;5:30 p.m.

PT Cardinal vs. PT White;Tyson Har-Ber;7:30 p.m.

June 17

Sandlot Gray vs. Sandlot Black (DH);Tulsa;5:30/7:30 p.m.

PT Blue vs. PT Cardinal;Springdale 1;5:30 p.m.

PT White vs. PT Black;Tyson Har-Ber;5:30 p.m.

PT Grey vs. Show-Me (Exh);Joplin;6:30 p.m.

PT White vs. PT Red;Tyson Har-Ber;7:30 p.m.

June 18

Sandlot White vs. PT Blue;Springdale 1;5:30 p.m.

PT Grey vs. PT Black;Tyson Har-Ber;5:30 p.m.

Sandlot White vs. PT Red;Springdale 1;7:30 p.m.

PT White vs. PT Cardinal;Tyson Har-Ber;7:30 p.m.

June 22

Sandlot Black vs. Sandlot White (DH);Tulsa;5:30/7:30 p.m.

PT White vs. PT Black;Springdale 1;5:30 p.m.

PT Blue vs. PT Red;Tyson Har-Ber;5:30 p.m.

PT White vs. PT Cardinal;Springdale 1;7:30 p.m.

PT Blue vs. PT Grey;Tyson Har-Ber;7:30 p.m.

June 23

Sandlot White vs. PT Red (DH);Springdale 1;5:30/7:30 p.m.

PT Cardinal vs. PT Blue;Tyson Ecclesia;5:30 p.m.

PT Grey vs. PT White;Tyson Har-Ber;5:30 p.m.

PT Grey vs. PT Black;Tyson Har-Ber;7:30 p.m.

June 24

Sandlot Black vs. Sandlot White;Tulsa;5:30 p.m.

PT Cardinal vs. PT Grey;Tyson Har-Ber;5:30 p.m.

PT Black vs. PT Blue;Springdale 1;5:30 p.m.

PT White vs. Show-Me (Exh);Joplin;6:30 p.m.

Sandlot Black vs. Sandlot Gray;Tulsa;7:30 p.m.

June 25

PT Blue vs. Sandlot Gray;Tyson Har-Ber;5:30 p.m.

PT Grey vs. PT Black;Springdale 1;5:30 p.m.

Sandlot Gray vs. PT Red;Tyson Har-Ber;7:30 p.m.

PT White vs. PT Cardinal;Springdale 1;7:30 p.m.

June 29

Sandlot White vs. Sandlot Gray;Tulsa;5:30 p.m.

PT Cardinal vs. PT Blue;Tyson Har-Ber;5:30 p.m.

PT Black vs. PT Red;Springdale 1;5:30 p.m.

Sandlot White vs. Sandlot Black;Tulsa;7:30 p.m.

PT Cardinal vs. PT White;Tyson Har-Ber;7:30 p.m.

PT Black vs. PT Grey;Springdale 1;7:30 p.m.

June 30

PT Blue vs. Sandlot Gray (DH);Tyson Har-Ber;5:30/7:30 p.m.

PT Black vs. PT Cardinal;Tyson Ecclesia;5:30 p.m.

PT Red vs. PT Grey;Springdale 1;5:30 p.m.

PT Red vs. PT White;Springdale 1;7:30 p.m.

July 1

Sandlot Black vs. Sandlot White (DH);Tulsa;5:30/7:30 p.m.

PT White vs. PT Black;Springdale 1;5:30 p.m.

PT Grey vs. PT Blue;Tyson Har-Ber;5:30 p.m.

PT White vs. PT Cardinal;Springdale 1;7:30 p.m.

PT Grey vs. PT Red;Tyson Har-Ber;7:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 2

PT Grey vs. PT Cardinal;Springdale 1;5:30 p.m.

PT Blue vs. PT Red;Tyson Har-Ber;5:30 p.m.

PT White vs. PT Black;Tyson Har-Ber;7:30 p.m.

Exh — Exhibition game

"I can not wait," said J.T. Baker, who owns Perfect Timing and is the owner of the summer collegiate league. "It's going to be so much fun with these kids. These players are comprised of all levels of baseball and throughout the regions, and we're going to let them compete and play.

"For those players who were high school seniors, this is basically the start of their season because they didn't get in many games. For those college players, a majority of them didn't get in a lot of games. So I feel blessed to be able to provide them an opportunity to play."

The league will have a little different look in its fifth season. It will consist of nine teams -- six involving local players and three teams from the Tulsa area -- and each team will carry about 20 players. The breakdown will be 12 position players and eight pitchers, although some position players could be called upon to pitch if necessary.

Hitters will use wooden bats during the seven-inning games, although a number of teams will go to Joplin, Mo., to play nine-inning games against teams from the Show-Me League. Each of the teams is scheduled to play 25 games -- five games Monday through Thursday each week, with an occasional doubleheader, throughout the season -- and the Tulsa teams will remain there when they are playing each other.

"We traditionally have just four teams and use the local players who are playing juco through [NCAA] Division II ball," said Zach Bottoms, who serves as the league's general managers and coaches a pair of the league's teams. "But it fell into place where we had players that needed a place to play.

"It was slow going at first, but that was before travel started being cut off with the pandemic. We had these players that were coming home because of that, and it snowballed from there. We just couldn't say no. These players were needing a place to play."

While Baker and Bottoms have combined forces to take care of the rosters and the schedules, one question remains. Who will be there to watch the games?

Those details are still being worked out as the league's season opener approaches.

"We're waiting to hear from the City of Springdale as they come up with some guidelines for the league and our games," Baker said. "We're going to have hand sanitizers in a number of locations, and we may have to have restrictions on the number of fans per venue. With the open space around the fields, fans could be able to watch games and still practice social distancing.

"But whatever the city of Springdale tells us we need to do, then we're going to follow it to a T. The safety of players are at the forefront of things to do."

Baker said the schedule was made where some games could be made up in July should there be rainouts in the early part o the season. He also said there is "a good possibility" of the league having some playoff games are the season is completed, but nothing is definite at the moment.

Sports on 05/31/2020

Print Headline: Collegiate league offers up baseball

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT