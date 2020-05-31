Sections
A TRIP THROUGH THE GARDEN

Grounding influence

Attendees get to revel outside Symphony Designer House XXV Today at 1:49 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Christy Lund and Designer House Chairman Larry West check in guests. ( Cary Jenkins)

Arkansas Symphony Designer House XXV and all the fun events that go along with it have been postponed due to the covid-19 pandemic, but the team behind this year's house created a safe way for symphony supporters and friends to enjoy the grounds of the house named Belle Maison.

A weekend of special garden tours that began May 22 was the public's first glimpse at the property since the Bare Bones Party in January. The garden tour was a self-guided wine walk.

A quick storm that had rolled through about an hour before the event added a little steam to the air and a glisten to leaves and flowers from the rain. After grabbing a glass of wine, there was plenty to see in the gardens, designed by Joel Villa, including a greenhouse, various sculptures, perennial gardens, multi-leveled porch and patio, a creek that runs under a covered bridge to a backyard lake, a state-of-the-art chicken coop and log cabin guest house.

Proceeds from the tours benefit the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins

High Profile on 05/31/2020

Print Headline: Grounding influence

