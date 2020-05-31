Superheroes are just heroes to kids at day camp schools

Aaron Lubin and Beth Mason like to wear fun costumes when escorting children to their classrooms at Pulaski Heights Elementary and Middle schools. Both are members of Rotary Club 99 of Little Rock, a nonprofit organization that is working with the Little Rock School District to help make sure children of critical employees at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences have a good experience at a day camp at the school. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)

Each weekday morning, children between the ages of 5-12 are greeted by costumed adults -- including Superman and a woman in a T-shirt featuring a pig with floppy ears and a tail -- at the door of Pulaski Heights Elementary and Middle schools.

The costumed adults are volunteers and members of Rotary Club 99 of Little Rock, the state's oldest and largest Rotary Club. Aaron Lubin (aka Superman) and Beth Mason (who wore the pig T-shirt) are leading the project where Rotarians walk the children into their classrooms.

"I get to see the look on those kids' faces when they come each day and how much they appreciate that they have the opportunity to go a classroom because their schools are closed," Lubin says. "And then you see the look on the parents' faces. They don't have to worry about what is taking place with their child and that is a huge relief. It is very rewarding for me."

The Little Rock School District, in partnership with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, opened a day camp at the school for children of the hospital's employees, particularly the children of parents who provide direct patient care. About 150 children participate.

Lubin asked Little Rock Superintendent Mike Poore -- a fellow Rotary Club 99 member -- what the club could do to help. Poore asked Lubin to recruit Rotarians who would volunteer to escort the children into the school.

"This is a new school for them," Lubin says of the children enrolled in the day camp. "They are coming into a strange environment, being left off with the virus going on and so there was a lot of stress."

Lubin first enlisted the help of Mason. The two put together a list of about 30 Rotarians who offered to volunteer their mornings to help the kids get to class.

"They have been through so much and on the first day, they came in so scared," Mason says of the kids. "But then on about the third day, they're just skipping down the hall to be here."

Staffing at the school includes about 60 paraprofessionals who supervise the children plus an on-site nurse. Teachers are there to help with lessons for the remainder of the school year.

The 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily program that requires two shifts of staffing could continue into July, if needed, Poore has said.

The Rotary volunteers are screened before they are allowed to enter the building. Temperatures are taken, masks are worn, hands are washed and six feet of social distancing is practiced. All volunteers are asked if they have had a fever in the last 24 hours, if they have traveled outside of Arkansas in the last 24 days and whether anyone in their household has been diagnosed with covid-19 or experienced any type of symptom associated with the virus.

Lubin, a semi-retired consultant and founder of Executive Recruiters Agency Inc., and his wife, Sandie, never had children. But he has a special place in his heart for kids and has spent about 25 years as a mentor at Gibbs Magnet Elementary School. He began mentoring some of the students in kindergarten and followed them all the way through high school.

"A lot of these kids have really touched my heart," Lubin says. "Some of these kids didn't have fathers and came from broken homes. They needed someone to be a cheerleader and give them some confidence. Don't beat them over the head. Show them that you are really interested in them."

Lubin says one of his biggest success stories as a mentor was working with a young child who lived with an abusive mother who was on drugs.

"He was just beaten down like crazy. People had given up on him and it really touched my heart because you don't want to give up on a kid who is 6 years old," Lubin says. "He may not be a rocket scientist, but I knew he could be a responsible citizen and live a responsible, enjoyable life."

That kid is now an adult and works at a nonprofit organization.

So it was a natural fit that Lubin led the volunteer effort at Pulaski Heights.

"With these kids, you know, it is just a new experience for them and it's stressful," he says. "To be just somewhat part of this to help them go through this experience is so rewarding."

Mason, who is also semi-retired as the founder of Smart Talk Consulting, also never had children. But she is devoted to her nieces and nephews.

Photo by Cary Jenkins

Aaron Lubin and Beth Mason walk Harper Burch to her classroom at Pulaski Heights Elementary and Middle schools. Lubin and Mason are members of Rotary Club 99 of Little Rock and have volunteered to help escort kids to their classrooms. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)

"These kids who come in, you just fall in love with them," she says of the children at the day camp. "They're so excited to be there now and it's just a little perk during the day when you go down there. I think everybody feels the same way."

And while Lubin may wear a Superman costume while escorting the children, Mason says he should rethink his attire.

"He's just a little Energizer Bunny," Mason says. "He picked the wrong costume."

When asked what he gets out of volunteering, Lubin refers to his favorite quote. But before he reveals it, he talks about kids and creativity and how that can be stifled when kids grow up and lose enthusiasm.

"Don't die with the music in you," Lubin says. "You see these kids come in smiling and excited about doing something. Don't die with the music in you."

Editor's note: Rachel O'Neal has been a member of Rotary Club 99 of Little Rock since 2013.

High Profile on 05/31/2020