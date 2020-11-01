Anna Christine McCulloch & Andrew James Burton

Anna Christine McCulloch and Andrew James Burton exchanged marriage vows at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Country Club of Little Rock. Dustin Freeman of St. Andrew's Church officiated.

Parents of the bride are Sue Ann and Robert Kenny McCulloch of Little Rock. Her grandparents are the late Francis Christine Wright and the late Aubrey Henry Wright of Little Rock and the late Gwendolyn Jewel McCulloch and the late Eldred Lynn McCulloch of Searcy.

Jana Louise and William Scot Burton of Fayetteville are the parents of the groom. He is the grandson of the late Mary Tilley Burton and the late Williams James Burton of Springdale and the late Bernice Hirzel Keller and the late Edwin Lorainne Keller of Oklahoma City.

An altar was decorated with an infinity ring, filled with light blue hydrangeas, peach roses, blush and cream spray roses and silver dollar eucalyptus. Music was by the Little Rock String Quartet.

The bride walked down the aisle with her father and wore a ballgown with an overlay of illusion embellished with appliqued lace. The bodice had a V-neckline and long illusion sleeves embellished with lace appliques. The skirt extended to a chapel-length train. She carried a bouquet of light blue hydrangeas and delphinium, peach and white roses, Queen Anne's lace, blue thistle and dusty miller.

Rebekah Lynch of Little Rock served as maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Emily Manasco of Little Rock, Gretchen Graham of Conway and Kelsey Lamb of Nashville, Tenn. They wore tea rose silk-shantung gowns and carried bouquets similar to the bride's. Flower girl was Fenley Wright of Little Rock.

Taran Hutchens of Fayetteville was best man. Groomsmen were Gus Pacheco, Andrew Lea and Alex Hayes, all of Fayetteville.

After the ceremony, there was a reception, also at the club. Tables held blue and white ginger jars filled with hydrangeas, roses, delphinium and stock. Music was by the Diamond Empire Band.

The bride is a graduate of Ouachita Baptist University with bachelor's degrees in graphic design and mass communications. She is a graphic designer.

The groom is a graduate of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, with a bachelor's degree in finance. He is a fiscal analyst.

The couple will make their home in Little Rock after a honeymoon in Savannah, Ga., and Charleston, S.C.