Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded Sept. 28-Oct. 2:

TDP, LLC to Chenal Pointe (Little Rock) Owner, LLC, Pt. N/2 Section 15-2N-14W (L1, The Divide), $29,900,000.

ABC Real Estate, LLC to Griffin Legacy A. & A.-, LLC, L1RR, Bottin/L1, Bottin Replat; L3, Bottin; Pt. NW SW 6-2N-11W, $3,125,401.

REG Enterprises, LLC to 8821 Knoedl, LLC, L2, Knoedl Park, $2,900,000.

P.B. General Holdings (Roland), LLC to D.G. Roland, LLC, 17601 Arkansas 300, Roland, L1, PBGH (Roland), $1,338,188.

Yorkshire Properties, LLC to Momi Holdings, LLC, 6210 Dividend St., Little Rock, Pt. NW 29-1N-12W, $785,000.

Richard and Molly Verbrugge to Katie and Carroll Reynolds Jr., 14019 Fern Valley, Little Rock, L45 B13, Woodlands Edge, $749,000.

Carolina Cruz-Neira and Dirk P. Reiners to Chieu and Le Thuy Thi Nguyen, 13500 Rivercrest Drive, Little Rock, L3 B1, Walton Heights, $725,000.

Central Arkansas Ranch And Timber Company, LLC to Billy C. Morden, Pt. NW 29-4N-10W, $704,000.

Lori D. Huckaby/Lori D. Grim and The Lori D. Grim Revocable Trust to Robert and Sarah Beach, 43 Germay Court, Little Rock, L8 B91, Chenal Valley, $652,500.

J. Martin Homes, Inc. to Keith and Tracy Billingsley, 63 Falstone Drive, Little Rock, L26 B136, Chenal Valley, $644,900.

Central Arkansas Ranch And Timber Company, LLC to Bryon F. McKimmey, Various Portions Of Section 29-4N-10W, $642,291.

The George Pitts Jr., Family Limited Partnership to Arkansas Local Police And Fire Retirement System, Ls1-2 & 9-12 B124, Original City Of Little Rock, $600,000.

Debra K. Brown and The Debra K. Brown Revocable Trust to Benjamin and Jennifer Bienvenu, 6115 Greenwood Road, Cammack Village, L6, Palisades Estates- Cammack Village, $599,000.

Hill Development Of Arkansas, Inc. to Chetan and Shima Patel, 14 Sagamore Court, Maumelle, L85, Osage Hills Phase 5-8, $576,750.

Michelle L. Calhoun to Joe E. and Brigette Lee Serfaty, 510 Miramar Cove, Little Rock, L6 B109, Chenal Valley, $512,500.

Daryl Brock Custom Homes, Inc. to Tyson N. and Tia D. Prichett, 108 Timberland Trail, North Little Rock, L19, Natural Trail Estates, $512,000.

MGK, LLC to E. H. T. Real Estate, LLC, 8501 Pinnacle Valley Road, Little Rock, Pt. W/2 SW NE 7-2N-13W, $510,000.

Matthew Beardsley and Philip Malcolm to Jill A. and Jonathan T. Lane, 3525 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, L10 B25, Pleasant Valley, $494,000.

Jon David and Mendi Palmer to Ellen and Miles Hogan, 2 Overlook Drive, Little Rock, Ls66-67, Overlook Park, $489,000.

Allen Kurt and Lynn F. Lueken to Steven L. and Anita F. Hughes and The Steve And Anita Hughes Revocable Trust, 9216 Millers Pointe Court, Sherwood, L20, Millers Pointe, $485,000.

Darren and Leslie Benson to James L. and Lynn Saner, 22 Cypress Valley Loop, Maumelle, L33 B12, Maumelle Valley Estates, $452,000.

Ethel Griffin Roberts/Ethel Griffin Roberts Curry and The Ethel Griffin Roberts Trust to Sharon Ann Adkins, 533 Valley Club Circle, Little Rock, L24 B2, Pleasant Valley, $450,000.

Mary Viala and The Viala Living Trust to Christopher A. and Susannah Files, 3015 Angel Lane, Sherwood, L10, Seventh Heaven Phase I, $450,000.

Jonathan D. and Julie M. Robertson to Nathan Keller and Tateyanna L. Alderson, 118 Crestview Drive, Maumelle, L65R Blk. II, Majestic Pointe, $441,760.

Lonnie and Ireon Gaines to Britton Alan and Chelsey Lane Strain, 90 Clervaux Drive, Little Rock, L20 B71, Chenal Valley, $435,000.

Commissioner In Circuit to Connect Bank and Bank Of Star City, L11, Rinke Garden Acres; Tract 1, Southland Acres, $425,000.

John Paul and Susan Ransom Shelnutt and The Shelnutt Family Revocable Trust to Sally and Joshua McDonald, 10 Ridgehaven Court, Little Rock, L3, Ridgehaven Estates Phase I, $424,900.

Ky and Teresa Harrod to Brenda L. and John D. Bradshaw II., L247, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $419,000.

Janelle Gleisner to Zaki Al Hashem, L37, The Village At Ison Creek Phase 2A, $410,000.

DSR Homes, LLC to Tony U. and Treameaka D. Allen, 9740 Cliffside Drive, Sherwood, L49 B10, Creekside, $409,000.

Sanjay and Sonali Garg to Seongwon Nho and Jin Hee Sung, 17 Essay Drive, Little Rock, L9 B34, Chenal Valley, $409,000.

John E. and Milana K. Tedford to Vivian C. and Roque Tolentino Jr., 21 Eagle Talon Cove, Little Rock, L62 B2, Woodlands Edge, $402,000.

Darrell and Sabrina A. Bowman to Rachel Anne Clingenpeel and John Landosky, 1615 S. Arch St., Little Rock, Ls4-5 B205, Original City Of Little Rock, $395,000.

Kashaf and Usma Rasheed to DeShawn Porter, 6 Longwell Loop, Little Rock, L3 B22, The Villages Of Wellington, $395,000.

New Home Estates Corporation, Inc. to Christopher and Lauren Mays, 118 Caurel Court, Little Rock, L35 B56, Chenal Valley, $394,700.

B. McDaniel, B. G. McDaniel and The McDaniel-Graves Revocable Trust to Jerilyn Clay, L97, Carriage Creek Phase II, $390,000.

Scott Peeler and Melissa B. Walsh to Jeff Fuller Homes, LLC, 5204 Stonewall Road, Little Rock, L11 B18, Newton- Pulaski Heights, $390,000.

Gary L. and DeJuana M. Sipes to Alicia Karyn Davis, 2413 Estates Court, Jacksonville, Ls17 & 17F, Foxwood Estates, $385,000.

Joe W. Folen IV., to Herbert R. Pete Jr., 1916 Oakbrook Drive, Sherwood, L127, Miller's Crossing Phase 3, $375,000.

New Home Estates Corporation, Inc. to Scott Donaldson, 124 Caurel Circle, Little Rock, L38 B56, Chenal Valley, $375,000.

Scott Beard to David Mandeville and Kristin Hart Morris, 5 Cleveland Circle, Little Rock, L5, Pleasant Hill Replat, $375,000.

Gregory R. Gallas to Nicholas and Katherine Zehr, 11 Pointe Vista Drive, Little Rock, L28, The Pointe Phase III, $366,900.

Patricia P. Piazza and The M. Pappas GST Exempt Trust/ Margo Pappas Revocable Trust Agreement/ S. Pappas GST Exempt Trust/Steven J. Pappas Revocable Trust Agreement to Evan J. Mathews, 14100 Rivercrest Drive, Little Rock, L45R, Candlewood No.2, $365,000.

Noah Treat Construction, LLC to Laura E. and Aaron C. Pemberton, 9781 Cliffside Drive, Sherwood, L31 B9, Creekside, $364,000.

Jessica Digby and Andrew Bond Stephens II., to Norbert Paul and Livia F. McGee, 100 Hawk Valley Drive, Paron, L33, Hawk Valley Estates, $350,000.

The Nicholas Company, LLC to 5701 Kavanaugh, LLC, L3 B6, Mountain Park, $347,500.

Rex W. and Sabra B. Curry to Kelly and Stephanie Harris, 30 Commentry Drive, Little Rock, L48 B72, Chenal Valley, $346,000.

Tina L. Kearchner to David Parker Glover, Valerie Glover Fortner and The Glover Family Trust, 517 N. Palm St., Little Rock, L3 B23, Pulaski Heights, $344,500.

Robinco Holdings, LLC to Harry D. and Mildred W. Loucks, L12 B7, Fulton, $343,000.

Robert Bradley and Sarah Douglas Beach to James David and Janice Kaye Alford and The David And Jan Alford Family Trust, L72, Madison Valley, $335,000.

Twin City Excavating, Inc. to Bottom Line Realty, LLC, Pt. SE SW 17-3N-13W, $335,000.

Ruggie Enterprises, LLC to 220 Taylor, LLC, 220 N. Taylor St., Little Rock, L1 B1, Strong And Waters, $334,000.

Valleywood Homes, LLC to Marlon and Pecolya McFadden, 9764 Cliffside Drive, Sherwood, L46 B10, Creekside, $326,050.

Aaro and Jennifer Buzawa to Michael and Jordan Gaiser, 3017 Foxcroft Road, Little Rock, L56, Foxcroft, $319,000.

Paul E. and Elizabeth A. Jara to Richard J. Means, 47 Duquesne Drive, Little Rock, L120 B48, Chenal Valley, $317,000.

Davis Construction Services, Inc. to Carol A. and Joseph W. Forney Sr., 707 Wildcreek Circle, Little Rock, L19 B7, Wildwood Place, $314,900.

Ann Basham Brown to Justin K. and Steven Danforth, 20 Wildwood Place Circle, Little Rock, L34 B1, Wildwood Place, $312,000.

Grant Clark to Ali Rafatnia, 37 Bishop Place, Little Rock, L17, Bishop Place, $310,000.

Federal National Mortgage Association and Fannie Mae to Philip Johnson, 3220 Edgerstoune Lane, Little Rock, L1, Edgerstoune Lane, $309,000.

O. Jack Hartsell Jr., to Bram S. and Michelle Bailey Keahey, 14411 County Farm Road, Little Rock, Pt. NE NE 18-2N-13W, $309,000.

Billy Stain Construction, LLC to Linda J. and William Avery VanCleve, Jr., 1111 Tahoe Drive, Maumelle, L24 B27, Maumelle Valley Estates, $306,500.

D. Scott and Mary Taylor to James Andrew Kirby, 12515 Saint Charles Blvd., Little Rock, L166, St. Charles, $305,000.

Jim L. Kindy and Deborah L. Bryant to Charles Robert and Kimberly Gorman, 28 Briar Patch Court, Little Rock, L96, Brodie Creek Community, $305,000.

Aubrey L. and Leslie J. Barner to George Florese and Lindsey Poe Olarte, 10680 Bainbridge Drive, Little Rock, L40 B6, Walton Heights, $303,000.

Louis and Shannon Froud to Scott and Carole Berryman, Tract 1, Holland Heights Unrecorded, $300,000.

Lathard Investments, LLC to Casey and Kara Hastings, 8724 Trail Creek Drive, Sherwood, L44 B4, Creekside, $298,500.

R. David Scruggs, The R. David Scruggs Revocable Trust, Virginia Dean Scruggs and The Virginia Dean Scruggs Revocable Trust to Laine M. Rosen, Apt. 1N, Westriver Tower HPR Replat- Cedar Hill Terrace, $295,000.

Cedar Rock Investments, LLC to Eliot Seven Holdings, LLC, 1014 N. Beechwood St., Little Rock, L4 B9, Hillcrest, $291,000.

Akshar Construction, LLC to Geri D. and William C. Bennett, 11 Ridgeview Lane, Maumelle, L6 B1, Ridgeview Trails Phase I, $291,000.

James E. and Krista Anderson to John Michael and Rennette Faulkner, 56 Oakbrooke Drive, North Little Rock, L5 B1, Woodruff Valley, $290,000.

Sandra Lee Bodah to Korey and Norita Pointer, 19618 Hunters Woods Drive, Little Rock, L705, Otter Creek Community Phase VI, $290,000.

Charles R. and Tricia J. Thomas to Lakira and Timothy Williams, 5412 Ridge Road, Jacksonville, L20, Oak Ridge Ranch, $289,900.

Andrew D. and Elizabeth M. Pendleton to Emerson and Lindsey Evans, 14 Flintwood Drive, Little Rock, L128, Leawood Manor Second, $289,000.

Jeremy and Melissa D. Lashbrook to Cameron Rochelle, 608 Lynx Lane, Jacksonville, L174, Walnut Pointe- Northlake Phase VI; L174RF, Tract Plat Walnut Pointe- Northlake Phase VI, $286,000.

Tyson and Tia Prichett to Jason R. Huck, 312 Corondelet Lane, Maumelle, L1615, The Country Club Of Arkansas PRD Phase 23, $285,000.

Brian and April Mashburn to Michael and Brandy Rhea, 136 Baronne Way, North Little Rock, L1633, The Country Club Of Arkansas PRD Phase 23, $284,000.

Daryl Brock Custom Homes, Inc. to Diane Nzonzimbu, 21 Hanna Loop, Maumelle, L19, Carnahan Village, $279,900.

Angela Michelle York and Randy Scott Pettit to Chas Reed, 113 Summit Drive, Maumelle, L50 B5, Maumelle Valley Estates, $279,000.

Lathard Investments, LLC to Susan and Mehdi Moheb, 8716 Trail Creek Drive, Sherwood, L43 B4, Creekside, $278,500.

David Cowsert to Jeff Fuller Homes, LLC, 2400 N. Taylor St., Little Rock, L7 B32, Park View, $275,000.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC to Jennifer Jill Fitzpatrick, 115 Willow Point Drive, Little Rock, L9 B1, Copper Run Phase I, $275,000.

Jerry L. and Helen M. Morrison to Deisideria Jong, 308 Corondelet Lane, Maumelle, L1617, The Country Club Of Arkansas PRD Phase 23, $274,900.

Faulkner Lake 391, LLC to Frank Whitbeck and The Keo-I Irrevocable Real Estate Investment Trust, Pt. S/2 Section 31-2N-10W; Pt. N/2 Section 6-1N-10W, $270,361.

Debra Burge Kuykendall and Brian Tankersley to Timothy Ryan Williams, 9501 Wild Mountain Drive, Sherwood, L141, Miller's Crossing Phase 3, $269,900.

Menco Construction, LLC to Amanda and Kelly Reed, 9533 Meadow Creek Drive, Sherwood, L1, Miller's Glen Phase 3, $260,750.

Hadiza Issaka Diamballa to Sherri and Frank Westmoreland Jr., 222 Nantucket Loop, Maumelle, L32 B1, Village At New Bedford Phase 2, $260,000.

Daniel Lane and Ashlee Holmes to Waschka Enterprises, Inc., L25 B1, Wildwood Place, $259,900.

Matthew and Amy Loggins to Murat Ozpinar and Rabia Yuce, 9501 Meadow Valley Drive, Sherwood, L68, Millers Glen, $257,000.

Michael C. and Vicky Lynn Jackson to Tanju Aras, 9517 Meadow Valley Drive, Sherwood, L81, Millers Glen, $256,000.

Matthew E. and Jennifer R. Page to Matthew D. and Chandra Jira, 3509 McCord Drive, North Little Rock, L16 B54, Lakewood, $255,500.

Carlos and Annette Ortiz to Arthur and Gloria Hammonds, 1716 Kasey Court, Sherwood, L18 B1, Glenn Hills, $255,000.

Logan A. and Melissa Damon to Charles C. Cunningham, 6609 Waverly Drive, Little Rock, L10 B2, Hollywood Replat, $255,000.

Daryl Brock Custom Homes, Inc. to William K. and Joy A. Alderson, 15 Hanna Loop, Maumelle, L22, Carnahan Village, $254,900.

Caleb H. and Julie C. Price to Patricia A. and Diane M. Ries, 6 Cedar Creek Court, North Little Rock, L28 B13, Overbrook, $250,900.

Scott and Denise J. Loucks to Caroline Madison and Talmage Cyril Rosel III., 14721 Cecil Drive, Little Rock, L4, Secluded Hills Phase I, $250,000.

Don M. and Dalana Huckaby to David and Virginia Crockett, L755RR, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $250,000.

Yetta R. and Anthony S. Hunte to Jaqinta Regenia and Michael Anthony Hawkins, 21 Frankfort Court, Little Rock, L187, Capitol Lakes Estates Phase 1B, $249,900.

Jeff and Tana Babcock to Betty B. and Paul Eliot Lovett Jr., 113 Sancerre Drive, Maumelle, L955, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase XIV-A, $245,000.

Jabe Home Group, LLC to MBM Capital Homes I, LLC, Ls 34 & 29, College Terrace; L14, Brookwood Plat. No.2; L3 B7, North Argenta, $242,500.

Autumn E. Whiting to Robert L. and Debra Shirey, 604 Innsbrooke Cove, Jacksonville, Ls17-18, Pennpointe Phase I, $242,000.

Bobby D. and Dena B. Dunnaway to Carol Maples, 129 Beaver Creek Lane, Maumelle, L15 B23, Maumelle Valley Estates, $240,500.

Albert B. McElhaney to Ricky and Michele Beals, L23, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $240,000.

Creek Cash Flow, LLC to TCB Investments, LLC, 8906 & 8920 Morris Manor Drive, Little Rock, Ls1-2, Morris Manor, $240,000.

Murray F. and Sue P. Armstrong to Annette E. and Myron Turner, 20 Cottage Court, North Little Rock, L9 B11, Green Hills, $235,000.

David and Joyce Perez to Victoria Leigh, 7500 Pontiac Drive, North Little Rock, L28 B37, Indian Hills, $234,000.

Faulkner Lake 391, LLC to Faulkner 391 Development, LLC, Pt. SW 32-2N-10W; Pt. NW 5-1N-10W, $230,023.

David Wellington and Elizabeth Smith Russell to Susan Powers, 9 Wingfield Circle, Little Rock, L25, Wingfield, $230,000.

Hat Properties, LLC to Robert James Eller-Wiebelhaus and Sara Marie Eller, 7300 M Street, Little Rock, L18 B15, Riffel & Rhothon's Forest Park Highlands, $230,000.

IRA Club/Daryl Brown IRA and IRA Club/Gaydrea Brown IRA to Chenal Heights, LLC, Unit 414 Bldg. 400, Chenal Woods HPR, $227,000.

RDG Exchange Holdings, LCL to Ben Davis Properties Management, LLC, 5901 Murray St., Little Rock, Tract 72, Little Rock Industrial District, $225,000.

Verna M. Baker and The Verna Mae Baker Living Trust to Patrick S. and Chuong K. Johnson, 115 Wild Oak Drive, Sherwood, L10 B9, Oakbrooke Phase V, $224,900.

Crystal Davidson Johnston/Crystal Davidson and Blake Johnston to Dominik and Carrie Gruenwald, L1404, Montmartre- The Country Club Of Arkansas PRD Phase 21A, $218,900.

Robert W. and Gail Ferguson to Hollis L. Ready II., 418 Pin Oak Court, Jacksonville, L55, Oak Ridge Ranch, $215,000.

Alicia Karyn Davis to Brad Hare, 840 Silverpeak Road, Sherwood, L1 B8, Stonehill Phase II, $209,900.

Kristy L. Burton and Eric M. Deaver to Matthew Carl Gardner Jr., and Davida JoAnn Wilson, 126 Whitewood Drive, Sherwood, L14 B3, Autumbrook Annex, $209,900.

Diane Davenport Wilder and Daphne Davenport to Artios, LLC, Ls128-129, Westover Hills, $209,000.

Dean S. and Karen L. Fagaly to Alex Carson, 4207 N. Lookout St., Little Rock, Ls11-12 B16, Hillcrest, $205,000.

Steven Shelnut to Kenya Noble, 2401 Peach Tree Drive, Little Rock, L15, Sandpiper Section A, $202,000.

Cole D. and Lelia Nicole Isbell to Kristopher E. Seward and Braylan E. Dison, 14170 Shady Lane, North Little Rock, L17, Shady Lane Phase I, $200,000.

Natalie and Brannon Hill to Parker Somerfield, 6 Stonebrook Court, Little Rock, L25 B3, Cherry Creek, $199,000.

Janet M. Kuykendall to Richard and Lynne Elmore, L375, Foxwood Phase IX, $195,000.

Fair Realty, LLC to Kristi and Jacob Pruett, 4 Branch Drive, Little Rock, Ls46-47, Coolwood, $192,500.

Justin D. Reeves and Cari D. Reeves/Cari D. Leonard to Austin Lee and Ali Elizabeth Brown, 5 Eisenhower Cove, Maumelle, L233R, West Pointe Replat, $190,000.

Hassan Elsaidi to Central Arkansas Water, Ls7-8 B40, Original City Of Little Rock, $190,000.

Valerie S. Davis to William C. and Jeanette Thompson, L14 B23, Lakewood, $189,000.

Bobby L. Smith to Traci Hawkins, 173 Diamond Pointe Drive, Maumelle, L185, West Pointe, $188,000.

Paul S. Mordecai to Joshua Thomas Hibdon, 708 Silver Hill Road, North Little Rock, L18 B4, Green Hills, $185,000.

Erin E. and Andrew Lachowsky to Esfandiar Yari, 24 Bradford Drive, Little Rock, L147, Lindenwood, $184,500.

Christopher E. Bray to Scott Scruggs, 1305 Biscayne Drive, Little Rock, L51, Leawood Manor First, $181,000.

Carlos Carpenter to Terrence Williams, 5 Millstone Cove, Maumelle, L110, Stoneledge Phase I, $181,000.

David R. and Kristin Kimberly Presley to David C. Ray and Katharine McDonnell, 13008 Morrison Road, Little Rock, L270, Marlowe Manor Phase IV, $180,000.

Garold Wayne and Sharon Elizabeth Greathouse, The Greathouse Family Revocable Trust and Sharon Hopkins Greathouse to Jennifer Sullivan, 2212 West Road, Little Rock, L133, Westover Hills, $180,000.

Jerry W. and Melanie M. Meyer to Obioma Nwaiwu and Chinwe Nnodim, 25 Lorine Circle, Little Rock, L22, Leawood Heights Second, $180,000.

James D. and Norma J. Wells to Jim and Linda Messec and The Messec Irrevocable Trust, L59, Garden Oaks, $178,000.

Urbnrstr, LLC to Lindsey and Harold Roy, 2219 S. Schiller St., Little Rock, L8 B6, OF Sheldon, $178,000.

Teneka P. and Robert M. Kidd, Jr., to Kim and Raymond Harris Jr., 27 Pear Tree Place, Little Rock, L242, Otter Creek Community Phase II, $176,500.

Richard G. Thomas to Aaron R. and Heidi Fowler, 9 Whispering Drive, Alexander, L10, Whispering Hills, $176,000.

William and Jamie Wahl to Lauren Ashley and Arthur Smith, 47 Villa Vista Loop, Little Rock, L22, Villa Vista Phase I, $176,000.

Jordan and Michael Gaiser to Alexandra Caitlin Pannell, 7803 Bonnie Brae Road, Little Rock, L11, Bonnie Brae, $175,000.

Robert and Debra Shirey to Lacey and Christopher Brown, 8217 Park Ave., Sherwood, L3 B1A, Pickthorne's Replat- Carroll Heights Tract A, $175,000.

Frederick T. and Tracy A. Walker to Cameron K. Guel, 7216 Flintrock Road, North Little Rock, L10 B48, Indian Hills, $174,900.

Karen L. Wagnon to Ronda Warneke, 700 Shamrock Drive, Little Rock, Ls25-26 B3, Sunset Heights, $172,500.

Joy Wasson to Delena and Christian Hurst, 13 Abby Lane, Little Rock, L41, Wilton Heights, $170,000.

JPJ Properties, LLC to Siya Realty, LLC, Ls37-39, 43 & 57, Briarfield Section 4, $170,000.

Ryan M. and Wendy Stecks to Sherina L. Scott, 127 Raywood Drive, Sherwood, L14 B1, Autumnwood Annex, $169,900.

James Louis and Brenda Sue Stevens to William Tyler Pruase, 5712 Lee Ave., Little Rock, L3 B28, Lincoln Park Replat, $166,000.

Andrea L. Barksdale to Kenneth and Mia Woods, 35 Laver Circle, Little Rock, L551, Otter Creek Community Phase IV-A, $165,500.

Ben Davis Properties Management, LLC to Danny Griffith, Pt. NW NE 16-1N-11W, $165,000.

Martin Zermatten, Lora Meier and The Prindle Family Revocable Living Trust to Douglas E. and Beverly J. Leonard, 43 Zircon Drive, Maumelle, L99, Park Ridge, $164,900.

BankUnited, NA to Secretary Of Housing And Urban Development, L11 B216, Park Hill NLR, $164,180.

Thomas B. Walsh and Scottie D. Palculict Walsh to Nathan Parker, 11340 Southridge Drive, Little Rock, L3 B8, Walton Heights, $162,000.

Merrit Davis/Merrit Napier and Joshua Davis to Jamie L. Elliotte, 290 Plainview Circle, North Little Rock, L4 B8, Park Hill NLR, $157,500.

Quinton Lloyd and Lee Amber Reinhardt to Daniel Mitchell Heifner and Bailey Zini, 10808 Chestnut Drive, Sherwood, L6, Chestnut Ridge, $157,000.

Michael and Brandy Rhea to Helen J. Ritchie, L2, Rolling Oaks Phase III, $153,400.

Rausch Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC to Christopher Jackson, 1305 Yarrow Drive, North Little Rock, L453, Faulkner Crossing Phase 9, $152,195.

Rausch Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC to Amanda Briggs, 1501 Yarrow Drive, North Little Rock, L442, Faulkner Crossing Phase 9, $152,150.

David Christopher Ray to Steaven Austin and Brandy Stillwell, 4600 N. Locust St., North Little Rock, L1A B71, Park Hill NLR, $152,000.

Edward C. Girard to Hunco, LLC, L148, Lindenwood, $152,000.

Herbert R. Pete Jr., to Daniel J. Hernandez III., and Darlene Patrick-Hernandez, 301 Beverly Ave., Sherwood, L14 B307, Park Hill NLR, $151,000.

Jimmy R. and Danette Fiddler to Holsted Ashley Group, LLC, Pt. SE SE 15-3N-13W, $150,000.

Commissioner In Circuit to Arvest Bank, Pt. NE NE 9-4N-10W, $150,000.

Richard A. Haynie to James and Sandra Schultz Robinson, 6021 Stillman Ave., Jacksonville, Pt. SW NW 3-3N-11W, $150,000.

Secretary Of Housing And Urban Development to Sawyer Solis, 15 Pear Tree Place, Little Rock, L247, Otter Creek Community Phase II, $150,000.