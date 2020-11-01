OPINION | PAPER TRAILS: Story puts a spotlight on 2 sisters

On Dec. 19, 1992, Jeannie Allen was admitted to Baptist Medical Center in Little Rock with a mysterious illness. She died on Jan. 17, 1993. She was 66.

During her treatment, doctors discovered that Allen, who lived in Little Rock, had high levels of arsenic in her body.

Soon her younger sister, Georgia Weaver, became a suspect in her death.

The story of Jeannie and Georgia is the subject of the latest episode of "Twisted Sisters," the Khloe Kardashian-produced, true-crime series on the Investigation Discovery network that airs Monday at 8 p.m.

The episode takes a deep dive into the lives of Jeannie and Georgia, who grew up in Poyen with their eight siblings, and features appearances by family members, lawyers and Steve Moore, a Little Rock Police Department detective who investigated the case.

There are squabbles, money issues, suspicious fires and weird, unexplained illnesses. It's a riveting, expertly paced hour of true-crime television.

And no, we're not giving away any spoilers.

Each episode of "Twisted Sisters" has a different reporter telling the story. Tomorrow's episode is reported by former B98.5 radio host and TV personality Lisa Fischer.

"I'm game for anything," Fischer said of her reaction when she heard about the opportunity. "They wanted a news person with a little snark, and I've kind of cornered that market."

She was sent the facts of the story and researched the case before producers and the crew -- wearing masks and gloves -- showed up at her home to record her segments.

"The case had notoriety," Fischer says. "Georgia and Jeannie were thick as thieves. They were best friends and did everything together. But Georgia absconds with much of their inheritance, and they were estranged for a while."

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jNaAiYZ9lQA]

Even after the falling out over their mother's estate, Jeannie couldn't resist helping her sister when she needed a place to stay.

"Jeannie always opened her door to Georgia," says Fischer, editor-at-large at AY magazine.

Early in the episode, which is called "Her Own Medicine," Fischer travels to Poyen, where she visits the graves of the sisters' parents, George and Birdie.

"I learned that blood is thicker than water," Fischer says of her experience on the show. "Depending on how strong you can be, it's hard to slam the door [on your sister]."

She has seen the episode but hopes to watch it with friends Monday during a pajama party over Zoom and is eager to see their reactions.

"There are some things in this story that will just make you go, 'Oh, my word!'"

