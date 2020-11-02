Police investigating death at Little Rock apartments

Little Rock police were investigating as a homicide the death of a man who was found at an apartment complex on Geyer Springs Road on Sunday morning.

A police spokesman, officer Eric Barnes, told reporters at the scene that police received a "subject down" call just after 10:30 a.m.

Police arrived at the Spanish Willows Apartments, 7515 Geyer Springs Road, to find an unresponsive man on the ground near the sidewalk along the edge of a building at the south end of the complex.

Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene after attempting life-saving measures, according to Barnes.

Shell casings were discovered at the scene, leading police to believe a shooting was involved, Barnes said. However, the victim's cause of death was still unknown, according to Barnes.

Barnes said the victim was a Black man who appeared to be an adult. He had no information to provide on a suspect as of Sunday afternoon, and he said detectives were canvassing the area for further information.