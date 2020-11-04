Fiery crash in Little Rock kills woman, 23, police say

A 23-year-old woman died in a fiery wreck in Little Rock early Saturday, police said.

The crash happened shortly after 5 a.m. as Osha Brooks of Little Rock drove west on Colonel Glenn Road at a “high rate of speed,” according to a preliminary report. Her vehicle, a 2008 Ford, struck a traffic signal at 36th Street and caught fire, the report states.

Police said Brooks died as a result of the crash.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

At least 538 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, preliminary figures indicate.