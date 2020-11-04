Sheriff's office: Cleburne County man arrested with $350,000 in meth

Investigators reporting finding methamphetamine-manufacturing equipment and multiple narcotics inside the home of a Quitman man, according to a Cleburne County sheriff's office release.

The County Criminal Investigation Division was tipped off to Branden Brewer, 43, for suspected drug trafficking in May, the release said.

Officers with the division worked with the Drug Enforcement Administration, Heber Springs Police and the 16th Judicial District Drug Task Force, which includes Cleburne, Fulton, Independence, Izard and Stone counties.

Investigators discovered that Brewer was making trips out of state, and they reported that he was transporting drugs to the Cleburne County and Faulkner County area, the release said.

Arkansas State Police arrested Brewer during an Oct. 23 traffic stop coordinated with the Drug Enforcement Administration near Malvern. A search of the vehicle found 8 pounds of methamphetamine valued at $350,000, according to the release.

Authorities obtained search warrants for Brewer's storage container in Heber Springs and his business in Cleburne County. They reported finding the equipment for a complete methamphetamine lab, $17,000 in counterfeit currency, materials used to make counterfeit currency, 34 firearms — including three that were confirmed stolen — and $51,000 worth of additional narcotics.

Brewer was taken to the Pulaski County jail. He was listed on the roster Wednesday afternoon as being held for U.S. Marshals.