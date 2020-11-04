World waits nervously, impatiently for U.S. vote count

A man watches a TV screen showing the images of U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden during a news program of the U.S. presidential election, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. ( AP/Lee Jin-man )

From Ford Model T cars that popped off the assembly line in just 90 minutes to 60-second service for burgers, the United States has long had a major hand in making the world a frenetic and impatient place, primed and hungry for instant gratification.

So waking up to the news Wednesday that the winner of the U.S. election might not be known for hours, days or longer — pundits filled global airwaves with their best bets — was jarring for a planet weaned on American speediness.

Without an immediate result, the guessing game of trying to figure out whether — and how —President Donald Trump or challenger Joe Biden would end up in the White House quickly turned global.

Government leaders scrambled to digest the delay and ordinary people swapped views, hopes and fears on feeds and phones. Some scratched their heads — not for the first time — over the fact that a U.S. president need not win the most votes overall but rather must hit the magic number of 270 votes in the Electoral College.

There was gloating from parts of the world that have previously been on the receiving end of U.S. criticism about their elections and governance. Underscoring how the drama captured global audiences, television graphics in Japan used fireballs to denote some of the battleground states crucial to the outcome.

"I'm hearing it may take some time before things are sorted out," said the Japanese finance minister, Taro Aso. "I have no idea how it may affect us."

In Paris, a Spanish resident, Javier Saenz, was stunned to wake up without a declared winner.

"I thought there was going to be something clear. And I have read different articles, no one really knows who is going to win," he said. "I am very shocked by that."

The lack of an immediate winner was not, in itself, an indication that anything was wrong. In a year turned upside down by the coronavirus pandemic, many states made it easier to vote by mail. That slowed the compiling of results.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who has been poisoned and attacked for challenging the Kremlin and trying to make Russia more democratic, even suggested that the delay was comforting, a sign of democracy at work.

"Woke up and went on Twitter to see who won. Still unclear. Now that's (what I call) elections," he tweeted.

But elsewhere, global unease of not knowing was mixing with sharpening concerns about how America might heal after the divisive campaign. Trump's own extraordinary and premature claims of victory and his threat to take the election to the Supreme Court also sparked anxiety and comparisons with autocrats.

"That was such a 'Trump or we burn the country' moment," quipped Danny Makki, a Syria analyst, referring to slogans of "Assad, or we burn the country," that used to be sprayed by supporters of Syrian President Bashar Assad on walls in the early days of the country's civil war to intimidate opponents.

From Europe, in particular, came appeals for patience and rigorous vote-counting. In Slovenia, the birthplace of first lady Melania Trump, the right-wing prime minister, Janez Jansa, claimed it was "pretty clear that American people have elected Donald Trump," but he was a lonely voice among leaders in jumping ahead of any firm outcome.

The German vice chancellor, Olaf Scholz, insisted on a complete tally, saying: "It is important for us that everything be counted and in the end we have a clear result."

And the German defense minister, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, said that "the battle over the legitimacy of the result — whatever it will look like — has now begun."

"This is a very explosive situation. It is a situation of which experts rightly say it could lead to a constitutional crisis in the U.S.," she said on ZDF television. "That is something that must certainly worry us very much."

In financial markets, investors who'd been hoping for a clearer outcome struggled to make sense of it all, sending indexes bobbing up and down. Industry lobbying groups in Germany and Japan, both U.S. trading partners, warned that sustained uncertainty could be bad for business.

Traditional U.S. allies clung to the belief that regardless of whether Trump or Biden emerged victorious, the fundamentals that have long underpinned some of America's key relationships would prevail.

"Whatever the result of the election, they will remain our allies for many years and decades, that is certain," said Thierry Breton, the European Union's commissioner for its internal market.

In the vacuum, there was also points-scoring, with some in Russia, Africa and elsewhere claiming that the electoral process was exposing the imperfections of American democracy.

"Africa used to learn American democracy, America is now learning African democracy," tweeted Nigerian Sen. Shehu Sani, reflecting a common view from some on a continent long used to troubled elections and U.S. criticism of them.

In Zimbabwe, the ruling ZANU-PF party's spokesman, Patrick Chinamasa, said: "We have nothing to learn about democracy from former slave owners."

But others said U.S. electors distinguished themselves by voting in great numbers in the midst of the pandemic.

"That would be a remarkable story for democracy, no matter what the result is," said Leslie Vinjamuri, an international relations expert at the Chatham House think tank in London. "But if what we see in the next few days is a contested election, a president alleging fraud, people on the ground descending into some sort of fighting over the results, trying to block counting, then I think we're in a wholly different situation."