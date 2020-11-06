Rick Lee's Breeders' Cup selections and analysis

LEE’S LOCK Jackie’s Warrior in the Juvenile

BEST BET Golden Pal in the Juvenile Turf Sprint

BEST LONG SHOT Outadore in the Juvenile Turf

1 Juvenile Turf Sprint. Purse $1 million, 51/2 furlongs, turf, 2-year-olds

GOLDEN PAL was geared down late in a decisive turf-sprint stake win at Saratoga, and the fast and consistent sprinter keeps top national rider Irad Ortiz Jr. AFTER FIVE finished full of run and may have been best when second in the Grade III Futurity at Belmont. His late punch is well suited in a field loaded with early speed types. BODENHEIMER has won three of his four races, and he held on gamely to win the Indian Summer over this course.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

14 Golden Pal IOrtiz Ward 8-5

9 After Five JOrtiz Ward 6-1

10 Bodenheimer Hernandez Lund 8-1

5 Cowan Santana Asmussen 8-1

13 Second of July Davis Gleaves 8-1

7 Momos Franco Clement 15-1

3 Lipizzaner Moore O’Brien 20-1

4 County Final Rosario Asmussen 15-1

6 Ubettabelieveit Scott Tinkler 20-1

11 Into the Sunrise Bejarano Ward 15-1

12 Dirty Dangle Gaffalione Casse 20-1

8 Amanzi Yimpilo Saez Ward 15-1

17 Trade Deal Garcia Ward 30-1

16 Gypsy King Rosario Ward 20-1

1 Mighty Gurkha Doyle Watson 20-1

2 Windy City Red Valdivia Wong 30-1

15 Blame the Booze Corrales Ward 30-1

2 Juvenile Turf. Purse $1 million, 1 mile, turf, colts and geldings, 2-year-olds

OUTADORE followed a clear debut win at Saratoga with a decisive turf stake win at Kentucky Downs, and he is bred to improve at two-turn distances. GRETZKY THE GREAT has won consecutive stake races at Woodbine, including the Grade I Summer, and he sports a series of strong subsequent workouts. SEALIWAY ships from France after dominating Group I rivals at Longchamp, and the steadily improving colt has won four of six races.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

8 Outadore JOrtiz Ward 8-1

11 Gretzky the Great Gaffalione Casse 8-1

1 Sealiway Barzalona Rossi 8-1

5 Cadillac Foley Harrington 6-1

9 Battleground Moore O’Brien 6-1

12 Go Athletico Lemaitre Decouz 10-1

6 Mutasaabeq Saez Pletcher 5-1

7 Fire At Will Santana Maker 12-1

2 New Mandate Dettori Beckett 12-1

4 Public Sector IOrtiz Brown 8-1

3 Abarta Rispoli Cox 12-1

14 The Lir Jet Murphy Bell 20-1

13 Devilwala Ryan Beckett 30-1

10 Ebeko Prat Miller 20-1

15 Barrister Tom Geroux Ewing 30-1

16 Harlan Estate Hernandez Eurton 30-1

3 Juvenile Fillies. Purse $2 million, 1 1/16 miles, fillies, 2-year-olds

DAYOUTOFTHEOFFICE has been a clear winner in all three of her races, including the Grade I Frizette at Belmont, which easily earned the field’s fastest Beyer figure. PRINCESS NOOR has won consecutive graded stakes in Southern California in dominating style, and the Bob Baffert trainee can rate and figures the one to fear inside the final furlong. SIMPLY RAVISHING won the Grade I Alcibiades by 6-widening lengths at Keeneland, and the unbeaten filly has speed and the talent to win.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

3 Dayoutoftheoffice Alvarado Hamm 5-2

7 Princess Noor Espinoza Baffert 9-5

1 Simply Ravishing Saez McPeek 5-2

2 Vequist Rosario Reid 8-1

5 Girl Daddy Talamo Romans 6-1

6 Crazy Beautiful Hernandez McPeek 20-1

4 Thoughtfully Santana Asmussen 20-1

4 Juvenile Fillies Turf. Purse $1 million, 1 mile, turf, fillies, 2-year-olds

PLUM ALI has been a comfortable winner in all three races, including the Grade III Ms Grillo at Belmont, and her two-turn experience and late punch will make her a big danger. CAMPANELLE ships from France following a clear Group I win at Deauville. She is unbeaten in three races and she is quick and picks up top European rider Frankie Dettori. AUNT PEARL has led past every pole but both of her races, including a graded stake over this turf course.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

4 Plum Ali Rosario Clement 4-1

10 Campanelle Dettori Ward 4-1

5 Aunt Pearl Geroux Cox 3-1

2 Miss Amulet Leparoux Condon 12-1

8 Mother Earth Moore O’Brien 20-1

9 Madone Prat Callaghan 10-1

3 Alda Velazquez Motion 12-1

11 Royal Approval IOrtiz Ward 10-1

7 Tetragonal Franco Baltas 20-1

1 Oodnadatta Foley Harrington 20-1

14 Editor At Large Castellano Brown 12-1

12 Spanish Loveaffair Gaffalione Casse 15-1

13 Union Gables JOrtiz Pletcher 20-1

6 Nazuna Saez Varian 30-1

16 Snowfall Doudot O’Brien 20-1

15 Invincible Gal JOrtiz Motion 30-1

5 Juvenile. Purse $2 million, 1 1/16 miles, colts and geldings, 2-year-olds

JACKIE’S WARRIOR earned a triple-digit Beyer figure winning the Grade I Champagne at Belmont, and the speedy colt has won all four of his races in convincing fashion. ESSENTIAL QUALITY won the Grade I Breeders Futurity at Keeneland after overcoming trouble in a strong debut victory, and the lightly raced colt is well bred and may be good enough. REINVESTMENT RISK has finished second behind the top selection in consecutive graded stakes, and he does have early speed and he is a must-use in multi-horse wagers.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

7 Jackie’s Warrior Rosario Asmussen 7-5

5 Essential Quality Saez Cox 4-1

3 Reinvestment Risk IOrtiz Brown 9-2

9 Sittin On Go Lanerie Romans 12-1

6 Keepmeinmind JOrtiz Diodoro 30-1

13 Rombauer Castellano McCarthy 15-1

11 Next Corrales Ward 15-1

2 King Fury Hernandez McPeek 15-1

4 Likeable Velazquez Pletcher 15-1

8 Classier Geroux Baffert 12-1

14 Calibrate Santana Asmussen 20-1

1 Camp Hope Albarado McPeek 30-1

10 Dreamer’s Disease Cohen Diodoro 30-1

12 Hot Rod Charlie Gaffalione O’Neill 30-1