Conway Christian gains size, strength and new leadership

The Conway Christian Eagles have gained a lot of talent and much-needed size since finishing with just a 4-19 record a year ago. First-year head coach Justin Kramer said the team should be able to surpass its record from last year pretty easily.

“We did have some team changes in our conference that are potentially more difficult matchups for us,” said Kramer, who also serves as the school’s athletic director and head football coach. “Our main strength will be our understanding of spacing, ball movement and patience on the offensive end.

“We will be making sure we have good shot selection and are not forcing tough shots.”

Senior Robert Taylor has not played basketball since he was a freshman on the junior high team. Kramer said Taylor brings much needed height and size to the team, as well as his natural athletic ability. Junior Wyatt Buckman is new to the sport of basketball.

“He is an overall hard worker who will have a presence down low due to his size,” Kramer said. “He has good footwork and speed for a player his size, in addition to a shot that is a work in progress.”

Kramer said sophomore Cooper Ellis has been gifted with natural basketball ability. Ellis led the junior high team to an undefeated conference and district tournament last season. At the end of the junior high season, he moved up to the senior high team and was immediately a productive player.

“He is quick and can get to the rim, while also creating shots for teammates,” the coach said. “He is also a threat from 3, which makes him more difficult to guard.

“He is great on the defensive side as well.”

Kramer said that hopefully, Ellis will grow taller over the next couple of years, while also improving his skills and basketball IQ.

Kramer said Elliot Gainey is a quick guard who is a threat to attack and to shoot outside.

“He has great footwork and is one of the best defenders on the team,” the coach said.

“Sophomore Eli Fulgham has a great outside shot,” Kramer said. “When he gets hot, he is tough to stop. He has been working on his inside shot and his driving ability quite a bit, which has improved drastically.

Kramer said the team’s main weakness is going to be the lack of size and speed.

“We will be one of the smaller-sized teams, while also being one of the least athletic teams,” Kramer said. “We are going to be figuring out ways to slow down teams and make them play our game.”

Kramer said that with some teams leaving the conference and new teams coming in, the conference has become more competitive. He said there is not one team that stands out to him as the pick to win the conference.

“Anybody could beat someone on any given night,” Kramer said. “St. Joseph is a cross-town rival that draws a crowd and is a competitive game.

“Central Arkansas Christian could be a closer game than some expect. They are a well-coached team but did lose some talent.”

He said Southside Bee Branch won the district tournament last year.

“The team is relatively inexperienced, with guys who have played on and off over the past four years,” Kramer said. “We do have five seniors this year, but only one of those played regularly last season.

“Going from just seven players last season to 15 this season will help tremendously with rotation, but we will most likely be the underdog in most games.

“Be prepared to watch a team that is going to be relentless in every game.”