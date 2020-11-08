State reports fifth straight day of 1,000-plus new covid-19 cases

Arkansas reported 1,038 new covid-19 cases in Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health, marking the fifth consecutive day of more than 1,000 new confirmed and probable virus cases.

It was the first time the state has reported five consecutive days of more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases.

Additionally, hospitalizations in the state hit a record high of 741 after 19 more patients were admitted to medical facilities. The new record came one day after hospitalizations on Saturday climbed to a record-setting 722.

Seventeen additional deaths among confirmed covid-19 patients raised the death toll in the state to 2,085.

"With yet another day of over 1,000 new cases, we are likely headed for a difficult week. Let’s all be safe and take action to protect each other. Follow the guidelines," Gov. Asa Hutchinson wrote on Twitter on Sunday afternoon.

Of the new cases reported on Sunday, 916 were classified as confirmed based on a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, and 122 were classified as probable based on less-sensitive tests.

The total number of active cases rose by 328 for a new record of 12,480.

Arkansas' cumulative count of covid-19 infections stood at 121,866 as of Sunday afternoon.

Results from 9,501 PCR tests were reported on Saturday along with 954 of the less-sensitive, rapid antigen tests.

Sebastian County led the state in terms of confirmed and probable cases reported Sunday, with 102, followed by Pulaski County with 97. Correctional facilities accounted for 109 of the confirmed cases reported Sunday, according to the Department of Health.

Read Monday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for more details.