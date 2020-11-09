Lack of charges in Hot Springs double slaying protested

HOT SPRINGS -- About 40 people gathered on Malvern Avenue near the Hot Springs Police Department on Saturday to protest what they claim is a lack of justice in a double shooting that took the lives of two brothers on Aug. 21.

The shooting occurred at a home at 907 Twin Points Road, and according to a news release from police, was the result of a home invasion.

The two victims were identified as Tyson Stewart, 21, and Kason Porter, 19, both of Mountain Pine.

The case is under review by the Garland County prosecutor's office.

To date, no arrests have been made and Hot Springs police have not identified anyone as a suspect.

Demonstration organizer Michael Honey said, as a family member, he knows Stewart and Porter were invited to the house for a party prior to being shot.

"So after a murder, instead of the police locking this guy up, they put him in a safe house instead," Honey said. "So now they're doing nothing about it. ... Why put him in a safe house? If he was innocent, nobody would be looking for this guy."

Some of the signs said "We Want Justice" and "We Deserve Justice" and "No Charge No Peace."

Honey said the demonstration will remain in the same location in the coming days.