Agency approves Henderson State's merger into ASU System

A regional accrediting agency has signed off on Henderson State University’s merger into the Arkansas State University System.

The Higher Learning Commission approved the merger Nov. 5 after months-long review, meetings and a campus visit.

Before the merger is final, the Arkansas Legislature must dissolve Henderson State’s Board of Trustees and expand the ASU System’s board by two seats, from five trustees to seven. ASU System President Chuck Welch has eyed January for making the merger final, and the Legislative session begins early that month.

[DOCUMENT: Letter of approval » arkansasonline.com/1111approval/]

Henderson State, home to more than 3,000 students this fall, is one of Arkansas’ oldest public institutions. It has faced financial struggles in recent years, including razor-thin margins, little in reserves, outstanding debts from students and late payments by the university to its vendors.

The ASU System has helped the university cut millions of dollars from its budget and continues to work with the university on more adjustments after an unanticipated 11% enrollment drop from last fall to this fall.

“We look forward to continuing Henderson’s rich traditions and mission of service to students as a member of the ASU System,” Henderson State University Interim Chancellor Jim Borsig said in a news release. “I am confident that this affiliation will continue to strengthen Henderson, and I am grateful to the Higher Learning Commission for confirming this important step in the process."

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for the full story.