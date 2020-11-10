Entrepreneurship week events set

Mildred Franco, executive director at The Generator, shown her during a tour of the facility's offices on Main Street, says business projects and programs will be highlighted during Global Entrepreneurship Week. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Byron Tate)

The Generator, a project of Go Forward Pine Bluff, will host a series of free events Nov. 16-19 during Global Entrepreneurship Week.

The event's goal is to highlight, encourage and support entrepreneurs in Pine Bluff while educating entrepreneurs and prospective entrepreneurs.

Global Entrepreneurship Week is an annual initiative designed to celebrate and empower entrepreneurs, according to a news release.

"We are grateful for the platform that #GEW2020 provides to not only celebrate our entrepreneurs during a whole week, but also for the community to come together to support, encourage, and learn about the entrepreneurial activity in Pine Bluff," said Mildred Franco, Pine Bluff community organizer of Global Entrepreneurship Week and executive director at The Generator.

Session dates and locations:

• Monday -- 5:30-6:30 p.m. -- Zoom event. Gentrepreneurship: Creating a Business -- An Informational Session. The session is for those who have business ideas ready to be put into action or who have already started businesses and are searching for clarity in marketing and a fuller understanding of running a successful business. "Join us to learn how this 12-week program may be for you," according to the release.

• Nov. 17 -- noon-1:30 p.m. -- Zoom event. Google My Business -- Showing up when customers are searching online is more important than ever, according to the release. Participants can ensure customers can find accurate, updated information about their local business on Google Search and Google Maps, no matter which device they use. In this workshop, participants will learn how to create and manage a Google business profile from start to finish.

• Nov. 18 -- 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. -- Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center. Celebrating Small Business Stories -- To celebrate Global Entrepreneurship Week, the Pine Bluff Small Business Association presents the entrepreneurial journeys of a couple of its members David Maddox of Fathers & Sons Clothier and Jan Robinson of Uptown Salon & Boutique. Franco will give a short program about The Generator as a resource for small businesses.

• Nov. 19 -- 9-10 a.m. -- The Generator. A Brew of Entrepreneurial Journeys -- Participants are invited to have a cup of coffee at The Generator's first in-person event in its new facility to hear the entrepreneurial journeys of Marvin Cawthon Jr., 5 Star Cutz; Reggie Cole, Natural Bliss; Verna Perry, Carpenter's Daughter; and Latasha Taggart, Tagg'd Fashion Boutique. Because of covid-19 restrictions, space is limited, and registration is required.

Global Entrepreneurship Week and Arkansas

Arkansas is a top leader in the United States, with the most events planned. Global Entrepreneurship Week is providing the state of Arkansas with a national and worldwide platform to showcase local entrepreneurial talent and organizations while providing their business community with vital resources and activities to help them grow and thrive, according to the release.

About Global Entrepreneurship Network

The Global Entrepreneurship Network operates a platform of projects and programs in 170 countries to make it easier for anyone, anywhere to start and scale a business. By fostering deeper cross-border collaboration and initiatives between entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, policymakers and entrepreneurial support organizations, Global Entrepreneurship Week works to fuel healthier entrepreneurship ecosystems that create more jobs, educate individuals, accelerate innovation and strengthen economic growth, according to the release. For more information, visit www.genglobal.org.

About The Generator

The Generator is an innovation hub powered by Go Forward Pine Bluff with the mission to empower makers, dreamers and doers that generate a thriving and inclusive community by providing space, tools and programs to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship.

For more information and to register for the Pine Bluff events, interested participants may visit https://goforwardpinebluff.org/the-generator/.

For links to all Global Entrepreneurship Week Arkansas events, visit https://www.arconductor.org/gew-events.

Details: Mildred J. Franco at francomildred@goforwardpb.org.