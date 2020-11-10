Sections
Woman, 29, seriously injured in Jonesboro shooting; suspected gunman in custody

by Tony Holt | Today at 11:40 a.m.
A 19-year-old man was arrested Monday in a shooting in southwest Jonesboro that left one woman seriously injured, police said.

Sometime after 9 p.m. Sunday, 29-year-old Abril Prince was shot and injured inside a home on Mount Carmel Road, according to the Jonesboro Police Department.

Police said they responded after Prince’s husband called 911. They arrived and saw Prince lying on the floor in one of the doorways with a gunshot wound in the side of her body, a police report states.

Maxwell Lloyd, 19, of Jonesboro was arrested Monday on a charge of first-degree battery with the purpose of causing serious injury and booked into Craighead County jail, according to an online inmate roster. The roster showed he remained there Tuesday morning with no bond listed.

Police accuse Lloyd of shooting Prince while trying to rob her at gunpoint. He surrendered to authorities without incident.

Other suspects were listed on the report, but their names were redacted.

“At this time, it is still an ongoing investigation,” said Sally Smith, a Jonesboro police spokeswoman.

Print Headline: Woman, 29, seriously injured in Jonesboro shooting

