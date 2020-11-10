State police: Bono woman killed in crash

A Bono woman was ejected and killed following a crash Monday night on a rural highway in northeast Arkansas, state police said.

Shortly before 7 p.m., Rosa Torres, 51, was driving south on Arkansas 351 in Craighead County when her 2014 Nissan was struck by a 2020 Hyundai after the Hyundai crossed the centerline and rammed into her vehicle, according to a preliminary crash report.

Torres was ejected from the vehicle and she was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Weather was clear and roads were dry at the time of the crash, according to the report.